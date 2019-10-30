WAYNE - Several agriculture education leaders in Nebraska came together Tuesday for a special signing ceremony.
At Wayne Junior-Senior High School the Northeast Nebraska Agriculture and Natural Resources Education Compact was signed.
Superintendent of Wayne Community Schools Dr. Mark Lenihan said discussion about a compact began a year ago this fall when a working group and steering committee came together to grow Ag education in the area.
Vice President of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska, Dr. Mike Boehm said their goal is to come together and work in a collaborative way.
Boehm said the compact will provide education platforms, teacher preparation, career education pathways, and workforce development solutions.