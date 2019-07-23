NORFOLK - With more than 20 million US corn and soybean acres in poor or very poor condition, a Farm Bureau economist says this year’s crop conditions are the worst since the drought of 2012.
Economist John Newton says from the road you might see a field that looks pretty good, but once you get inside of it you can see the unevenness and that’s what is being reflected in these condition reports.
Newton says conditions are much better than they were in 2012, but he hasn’t seen this level of market uncertainty in several years.
"We knew we had historic delays in planting. We also figured 8 to 10 million acres of corn would be prevent plant this year, but then it was reported 91.7 million acres were planted. There's just a lot of uncertainty on what we actually have out there."
Newton says USDA’s most recent crop progress report showed Illinois leading the nation with more than 4.2 million corn and soybean acres in unfavorable conditions.
In Nebraska, there were 750 thousand acres in unfavorable conditions.