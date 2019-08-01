STANTON - A one vehicle accident sent one to the hospital Wednesday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle accident that sent a Norfolk woman to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Twenty-seven Amanda Imel was driving North on Old Highway 35 near East Benjamin Avenue when she lost control of her van and it rolled into the east ditch.
Imel was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire and Rescue.
She was subsequently arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 2nd offense.
It was unclear if seatbelts were in use and the van is considered a total loss.