Accident kills Stanton man

STANTON - The investigation is continuing on a one vehicle traffic accident that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Stanton man.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred on 566th Avenue about seven miles North of Stanton when a southbound SUV driven by Devon Thelen, of rural Stanton left the roadway and rolled several times.
Thelen was ejected from the vehicle and it came to rest on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is believed to have occurred around midnight on Tuesday morning and was discovered just after 6:30 a.m. by a passerby.
Seatbelts were not in use and the vehicle is a total loss.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Schultz-Vogel-Johnson of Stanton.