Accident kills Iowa man

WEST POINT - An Iowa man was killed as the result of a two vehicle accident near of West Point Sunday morning.
According to the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Highway 9 about 1 and half miles north of West Point when a vehicle crossed the line and ran into another vehicle.
A red Mazda driven by 21-year-old Jose Luis Barrios of Dennison, Iowa, collided with a red Chevrolet Traverse driven by 28-year-old Michael Jensen of West Point.
Barrios was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jensen was transported to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
The accident remains under investigation by the West Point Police Department, Cuming County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.