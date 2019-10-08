MADISON - A two vehicle accident Monday afternoon shut down a portion of a highway for multiple hours.
According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the accident occurred at the intersection of North Main Street and Highway 81 near Madison.
A 1997 Chevy Cavalier driven by a 56-year-old Norfolk woman was struck by a 2007 Kenworth driven by a 34-year-old South Dakota man hauling a full load of cattle as it tried to turn around in the southbound lane of traffic.
After contact the car spun into the west ditch where it came to a rest, and the semi then over turned on to the driver's side and slid approximately 150 feet down the road.
The driver of the Cavalier was taken to Faith Regional Health Services with minor injuries and the driver of the semi refused treatment.
Seatbelts were in use.
Volk adds two cattle were killed in the accident and the southbound lanes of Highway 81 were closed for approximately four hours while crews worked to extract the cattle and right the semi.
The Madison Police Department, Madison Fire and Rescue, and the Nebraska State Patrol also assisted, as well as multiple area farmers and cattlemen in the extraction of the cattle.