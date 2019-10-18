STANTON - Two people are in custody in connection to a Monday morning robbery.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 33-year-old Brittney Borgmann of rural Stanton and 37-year-old Derrick Haywood of Norfolk were taken into custody Thursday on charges connected to an early morning break-in at the Pilger Pride convenience store earlier this week.
Borgmann is alleged to have forced entry into the store with a Haywood companion in an attempt to remove money from the safe inside the store.
They face felony charges related to theft and burglary. Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.