LINCOLN - A recent report from Rabobank projects half of China’s hog herd will be wiped out by African Swine Fever by 2020.
Dan Halstrom with the U.S. Meat Export Federation says China’s live hog industry is in liquidation mode.
Halstrom says right now the shortage is only on hogs and the freezers are pretty full, but it will be just a matter of time before they work through that.
He says when the shortage does happen, it will impact the whole world.
"In the end it will be a bullish situation for all proteins like poultry, beef, and pork. I think we can expect higher demand and probably high prices as a result of it. The thing nobody knows is when."
African Swine Fever has also spread to other parts of Asia and has been found in Vietnam, Cambodia, and North Korea.
The disease is highly transmissible and deadly to pigs, but it does not impact human health or food safety.