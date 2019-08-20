NORFOLK - Veterans, active duty military and their families are invited to a free share fair vendor information event this week.
Krista Snodgrass a public health nurse with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department says VA Healthcare representatives, service organizations and local businesses will be on hand providing information on the different services they offer.
"People from AseraCare are coming, NENCAP, Midtown Health Center, Lifespan Respite, and various other area businesses. Thursday will be 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lou's Thrifty Way has been generous enough to donate hotdog and buns to us so we'll serve those."
Snodgrass says a lot of times people are unaware of certain services offered through these businesses and organizations so it’s nice to have all the information under one roof.
Again, it’s set for Thursday evening 4 to 8 and Friday 10 to 4 at the Norfolk Public Library.