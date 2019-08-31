WEE TOWN — Elmer Hall and the nine members of his orchestra didn’t make it to their gig in Bow Valley on that nasty night in November 1948.
Instead, they waited while snow swirled into drifts around the service station where they and 11 others had taken shelter after being forced off treacherous highway 81.
To pass the time, many of them played cards while Alvina Uttecht cooked up a pot of stew big enough to feed the hungry crowd. When it was time to go to sleep, three lucky people got to stay in Uttecht’s house located just behind the station, which still had heat. The others waited out the storm in the cold confines of the station.
Still, spending the night in a frigid service station was better than spending the night on a frigid bus, which is where the contingent had spent the night before.
That was probably not the first time stranded travelers took shelter at the service station at the intersection of Highways 81 and 98 north of Norfolk.
No doubt, others have sought its protection while Mother Nature unleashed her fury.
Built by Arnold and Alvina Uttecht in the late 1930s, what was once known as Uttecht’s Corner was a complex that included a service station, tavern, house and other buildings.
In time, the Uttechts added more buildings and sold farm feeds, too.
The couple and their children lived in the house behind the station. Eventually, the couple’s daughters and their husbands — Leila and Ernest Lienemann and Lois and Roy Marks — became involved in the business.
Julie Lienemann, the Uttecht’s granddaughter, said her mother often talked about the trucks carrying troops that went up and down the highway during World War II.
In 1949, the Uttechts sold their business to Lloyd Meier and Allen Olson of Randolph.
Through the years, Meier and Olson remodeled some of the buildings.
In the 1960s, they built an addition that joined the garage to the building that housed the cafe and tavern.
In addition to operating the service station, cafe and tavern, they also ran a bulk tank service and sold some groceries and souvenirs.
In the 1950s, Ken and Barb Miller, the Olsons daughter and son-in-law, joined the operation.
Ron Behnke of Norfolk was just a kid in the 1950s when he and his family traveled from their home 4 miles north to what was by then called Wee Town for some memorable food.
There, the Norfolk man said, he ate the “best hamburgers I ever had.”
It was also the place where he first dumped a bag of Planters peanuts into a bottle of Pepsi, Behnke added.
The price was right, too. Just a quarter for the burger and a nickel for the Pepsi, he said.
Marilyn Bachman of Norfolk, who was raised on a farm near Wee Town, remembers her father walking there to collect the family’s mail during the brutal winter of 1948-49.
“That was as far as the rural mail carrier could get,” she said.
During the late 1960s, Bachman lived in one of the houses at Wee Town. She remembers it as the center of social activity for area farmers and even Pierce residents, some of whom came to watch the movies shown on the side of one of the buildings, listen to the live musical entertainment, play shuffleboard or enjoy the delicious hamburgers and fries.
“On any given evening you would find someone from the neighborhood there,” she said. “It was a good place for people to congregate.”
When and how what the station became Wee Town is still a mystery. More than likely, Meier and Olson changed the name after they bought it. In fact, newspaper articles from 1955 call it Wee Town. Bachman doesn’t remember it being called anything else.
Chris Amundson thinks it’s appropriate.
“It was a community where farmers and people from Pierce went. It wasn’t just a bar and gas station.”
The late George Amundson bought the business in 1970 after moving to Northeast Nebraska from Minnesota.
George’s son, Chris Amundson, now of Fort Collins, Colo., was just a “little tike” when he rode his trike around the bar, he said. He grew up listening to his dad tell stories to patrons of the bar, restaurant and service station.
“He was the mayor of Wee Town,” Chris Amundson said.
Like earlier owners, the Amundsons lived in one of the houses behind the station, and Chris’ four older siblings worked there.
George Amundson sold Wee Town in the mid-1980s and returned to Minnesota. But he never forgot Wee Town, and the people of Wee Town never forgot him, his son said.
In fact, 20 years after his dad left Nebraska, Chris Amundson put a card shower request for his dad’s 70th birthday in the Pierce paper.
“He had 100 cards on his refrigerator,” Amundson said. “He was so happy and so proud of the friends he made. Wee Town was forever burned into the character of George Amundson.”
It’s not clear who bought the property from Amundson.
Harold Reeker bought it in 1990. At some point, the cafe and bar were closed. Reeker died earlier this year, and the property is for sale. While much about the complex has changed in the past 50 years, much has stayed the same, including its signature sign announcing to the world that it was \h— and is \h— Wee Town.