WOMEN

The Wayne State College women’s cross country team had three runners place in the top 20 as the Wildcats posted a fourth place team finish at the Briar Cliff Invitational held in North Sioux City, South Dakota Saturday morning at the Adams Nature Preserve.

South Dakota State captured the team title with 77 points, just ahead of runner-up Friends University (81) and Dakota State with 94 points. WSC was fourth out of 11 teams at 103 points with Concordia (Neb.) fifth at 122.

Sophomore Allie Rosener was the top Wildcat runner, placing 13th out of a field of 130 runners with a time of 19:56.74 on the 5,000-meter course. Kim Johnson followed in 18th place at 20:03.18 with sophomore Andrea Torres 20th in a time of 20:05.42.

Other Wildcat finishers included – Alex Bauer (27th – 20:11.55), Jade Rickard (39th – 20:21.15), Brianna Crouch (65th – 20:53.38), Marin Jetensky (67th – 20:54.30), Amanda Mote (73rd – 21:01.87), Molly McCartney (81st – 21:19.07) and Josephine Peitz (99th – 22:03.86).

The Wildcats are off until Saturday, October 26th when Wayne State hosts the Northern Sun Conference Championships at the Wayne Country Club starting at 11 a.m.

Wayne State women’s finishers at Briar Cliff Invitational

Adams Nature Preserve – McCook Lake, South Dakota (5,000-meter course)

13. Allie Rosener 19:56.74

18. Kim Johnson 20:03.18

20. Andrea Torres 20:05.42

27. Alex Bauer 20:11.55

39. Jade Rickard 20:21.15

65. Brianna Crouch 20:53.38

67. Marin Jetensky 20:54.30

73. Amanda Mote 21:01.87

81. Molly McCartney 21:19.07

99. Josephine Peitz 22:03.86

MEN

Dylan Kessler and Bailey Peckham were the top two Wayne State finishers as the Wildcats placed seventh out of 14 teams at the Briar Cliff Invitational Men’s Cross Country Meet Saturday morning held at the Adams Nature Preserve in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

South Dakota State rolled to the men’s team title with 28 points, well ahead of Dakota State and Iowa Western Community College who tied for second with 73 points each. Friends University and Morningside each scored 145 points to tie for fourth and fifth.

Concordia (Neb.) edged Wayne State 194-207 for sixth place with the Wildcats in seventh. Fort Scott CC (229), Hastings (254) and Southeast CC (270) wrapped up the top 10 teams.

Senior Dylan Kessler was the top Wildcat runner taking 41st overall in a field of 140 runners with a time of 27:08.48 on the 8,000-meter course. Junior Bailey Peckham was close behind in 43rd at 27:15.59 with Bryce Holcomb 50th overall in a time of 27:34.89.

Other Wildcat finishers were – Brock Hegarty (54th – 27:37.80), Nathan Pearson (57th – 27:51.27), Jakob Kemper (73rd – 28:29.38) and Nathan Hiemer (86th – 28:55.90).

Wayne State is off until Saturday, October 26th when the Wildcats host the 2019 Northern Sun Conference Cross Country Championships at the Wayne Country Club with the men’s race starting at 12:15 p.m.

Wayne State men’s finishers at Briar Cliff Invitational

Adams Nature Preserve – North Sioux City, South Dakota (8,000-meter course)

41. Dylan Kessler 27:08.48

43. Bailey Peckham 28:14.21

50. Bryce Holcomb 27:34.89

54. Brock Hegarty 27:37.80

57. Nathan Pearson 27:51.27

73. Jakob Kemper 28:29.38

86. Nathan Hiemer 28:55.90

Wildcats let another game slip away

WAYNE — A few plays doomed the Wayne State’s otherwise stellar effort as the Wildcats fell to Concordia-St. Paul 28-21 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action to fall to 1-3.

Wildcat soccer takes disappointing loss

WAYNE — Wayne State couldn’t finish off a promising weekend of soccer as the Wildcat women were soundly defeated by Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference rival the University of Mary 4-0 here Sunday afternoon.