WSC women's soccer listed 11th in NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

Wayne State College was picked to finish 11th in the 2019 NSIC Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll announced Wednesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Wildcat seniors Sophia Ketchmark and Madison Burgard were listed as Players to Watch in the NSIC this season.
The Wildcats collected 89 points in voting conducted by league coaches. WSC was 4-12-1 overall and 12th place in the NSIC last season with a 4-10-1 league mark.
Defending NSIC Tournament champion Minnesota State was voted the team to beat this season with 222 points and 12 first-place votes followed by Augustana in second at 208 points and two first-place tallies. Bemidji State was third with 199 points and the remaining two first-place votes followed by Concordia-St. Paul (172) and St. Cloud State (154) rounding out the top five teams.
Winona State edged University of Mary 146-140 for sixth place with Minnesota Duluth (128), Minot State (118) and Northern State (107) rounding out the top 10 teams. Wayne State came in 11th with Sioux Falls (70), MSU Moorhead (62), Upper Iowa (43), Southwest Minnesota State (41) and Minnesota Crookston (21) closing out the coaches poll.
Wayne State’s Offensive Player to Watch in senior midfielder Sophia Ketchmark. The Omaha Gross graduate was an All-NSIC Honorable Mention selection for the Wildcats last season with two goals and three assists and played the most minutes (1,268) of any returning Wildcat player. She is a three year starter and captain for WSC.
The Wildcat Defensive Player to Watch is senior defender Madison Burgard, a graduate of Bismarck High School in North Dakota. Last season, Burgard helped the WSC defense record five shutouts and played the second-most minutes (1,247) of any returning player.
Wayne State opens the 2019 season on Friday, September 6th facing Harding (Ark.) at the Nebraska-Kearney Tournament with the first home contest slated for Friday, September 27th against Minot State at 3 p.m.
2019 NSIC Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll
1. Minnesota State (12) 222 pts.
2. Augustana (2) 208 pts.
3. Bemidji State (2) 199 pts.
4. Concordia-St. Paul 172 pts.
5. St. Cloud State 154 pts.
6. Winona State 146 pts.
7. University of Mary 140 pts.
8. Minnesota Duluth 128 pts.
9. Minot State 118 pts.
10. Northern State 107 pts.
11. Wayne State 89 pts.
12. Sioux Falls 70 pts.
13. MSU Moorhead 62 pts.
14. Upper Iowa 43 pts.
15. Southwest Minn. State 41 pts.
16. Minnesota Crookston 21 pts.