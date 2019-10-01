WSC volleyball earns two spot promotion in latest poll

Following a 3-0 week, the Wayne State College volleyball team moved up two spots to 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 12-1 Wildcats received 438 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.
WSC was 3-0 at home last week, recording a 3-1 win over Augustana last Tuesday followed by a pair of 3-0 NSIC sweeps over the weekend vs. Minot State and the University of Mary. The Wildcats will play two more home matches this weekend hosting Minnesota State Friday night at 6 p.m. and #7 Concordia-St. Paul Saturday at 4 p.m.
AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll – Week #4 Poll: September 30, 2019
2019 Previous
Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Rank
1. Cal State San Bernardino (39) 1142 11-0 1
2. Western Washington (6) 1103 12-0 2
3. Minnesota Duluth (1) 1033 11-1 4
4. Nebraska-Kearney 1020 12-0 3
5. Washburn 937 11-1 5
6. Lewis (Ill.) 906 12-1 6
7. Concordia-St. Paul 853 9-3 7
8. Southwest Minnesota State 836 10-2 9
9. Northern State 791 10-2 8
10. Northwest Missouri State 681 11-1 11
11. Rockhurst 578 12-3 13
12. St. Cloud State 535 11-1 15
13. Central Missouri 491 8-4 14
14. Tarleton State 480 8-4 10
15. Wayne State (Neb.) 438 12-1 17
16. Ferris State 429 10-3 16
17. Regis (Colo.) 381 10-3 12
18. Hillsdale 358 11-2 18
19. Sioux Falls 342 11-1 19
20. Wheeling 268 11-3 21
21. Texas A&M – Commerce 253 9-3 20
22. Upper Iowa 202 10-2 23
23. Colorado School of Mines 125 10-2 T25
23. Wingate 125 14-0 24
25. Barry 106 8-4 T25
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Angelo State 85; Michigan Tech 85; Winona State 62; Metro State 46; Central Washington 38; Ashland 34; Cal State L. A. 30; Lynn 28; South Carolina-Aiken 21; Azusa Pacific 20; Tampa 20; Chaminade 18; Saint Leo 15; West Florida 14; Augustana (SD) 13; Indianapolis 7
5 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 28 combined points.