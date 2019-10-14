WSC blocks rally by Winona State with 3-1 NSIC road volleyball win

Wayne State College recorded 11 blocks and forced an opponent season-high in attack errors (30) as the Wildcats recorded a 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16 Northern Sun Conference volleyball victory Friday evening at #19 Winona State. The Wildcats are now 14-2 on the season and 5-2 in the NSIC while the host Warriors drop to 12-3 and 4-3.

The Wildcats hit a sizzling .412 in the first set to take down the Warriors 25-18. Tarrin Beller had the hot hand for WSC in the opening set with five kills on just seven attacks.

Winona State got back into the match in the second set, recording 17 kills and a .343 attack percentage to top the Wildcats 25-19 to even the match. Beller and Kelsie Cada each had four kills to pace the ‘Cats in the set.

Wayne State took control of the match with a dominant third set, recording eight blocks to go with three service aces as the Wildcats cruised to a 25-16 set win. WSC forced 10 total errors on Winona State in the set, holding the Warriors to a .023 attack percentage.

The ‘Cats finished the match with efficient attacking and strong defense as WSC took down the Warriors by another 25-16 set score to win the match 3-1.

Wayne State hit .370 in the set (13 kills and just three errors) while forcing another eight Winona State attack errors. Hope Carter produced two service aces in a stretch of three WSC points while the ‘Cats took control of the set when forcing four consecutive Winona State attack errors to thwart any Winona State comeback.

Wayne State finished the match hitting .303 with 52 kills on 132 attacks and just 12 errors while holding Winona State to a .160 hitting percentage with 54 kills, 30 errors and 150 attempts.

The Wildcats held an 11-5 edge in blocks over the Warriors and 5-3 in service aces.

Beller paced Wayne State with 15 kills, hitting .483 in the match. She also had six blocks to lead the ‘Cats. Katie Stephens followed with 12 kills while hitting .440 and Kelsie Cada finished with 10 kills.

Cada added a team-high 15 digs to go with four blocks for her fourth double-double of the year. Hope Carter produced 14 digs along with three service aces while senior libero Haley Kauth added 11 digs. Redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker handed out 44 set assists in the win.

