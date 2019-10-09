Wayne State volleyball stays 15th in coaches poll

Wayne State College remained 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 13-2 Wildcats, 4-2 in the NSIC, received 459 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.
WSC split NSIC home matches over the weekend, sweeping Minnesota State 3-0 while falling in five sets to #7 Concordia-St. Paul. The Wildcats will be on the road this weekend visiting #19 Winona State Friday at 6 p.m. and 18th ranked Upper Iowa Saturday at 2 p.m.
AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll – Week #5 Poll: October 7, 2019
2019 Previous
Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Rank
1. Cal State San Bernardino (42) 1144 14-0 1
2. Western Washington (3) 1098 14-0 2
3. Nebraska-Kearney 1037 14-0 4
4. Minnesota Duluth (1) 1024 13-1 3
5. Washburn 946 13-1 5
6. Lewis (Ill.) 889 15-1 6
7. Concordia-St. Paul 868 11-3 7
8. Northern State 825 12-2 9
9. Southwest Minnesota State 737 11-3 8
10. Northwest Missouri State 691 12-2 10
11. St. Cloud State 647 13-1 12
12. Rockhurst 620 14-3 11
13. Central Missouri 516 10-5 13
14. Ferris State 486 12-3 16
15. Wayne State (Neb.) 459 13-2 15
16. Regis (Colo.) 432 12-3 17
17. Hillsdale 386 12-2 18
18. Upper Iowa 310 11-3 22
19. Winona State 285 12-2 NR
20. Wheeling 273 13-3 20
21. Angelo State 236 15-1 NR
22. Tarleton State 224 9-5 14
23. Wingate 144 16-0 T23
24. Barry 121 10-4 25
24. Sioux Falls 121 11-3 19
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Texas A&M-Commerce 76; MSU Denver 67; Michigan Tech 58; Colorado School of Mines 40; Azusa Pacific 28; South Carolina-Aiken 26; Cal State L. A. 23; Ashland 22; Chaminade 14; Tampa 14; West Florida 14; Central Washington 9; Arkansas-Fort Smith 5; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (FL) 3;
9 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 43 combined points.