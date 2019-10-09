Wayne State volleyball stays 15th in coaches poll

Wayne State College remained 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 13-2 Wildcats, 4-2 in the NSIC, received 459 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.

WSC split NSIC home matches over the weekend, sweeping Minnesota State 3-0 while falling in five sets to #7 Concordia-St. Paul. The Wildcats will be on the road this weekend visiting #19 Winona State Friday at 6 p.m. and 18th ranked Upper Iowa Saturday at 2 p.m.

AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll – Week #5 Poll: October 7, 2019

2019 Previous

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Rank

1. Cal State San Bernardino (42) 1144 14-0 1

2. Western Washington (3) 1098 14-0 2

3. Nebraska-Kearney 1037 14-0 4

4. Minnesota Duluth (1) 1024 13-1 3

5. Washburn 946 13-1 5

6. Lewis (Ill.) 889 15-1 6

7. Concordia-St. Paul 868 11-3 7

8. Northern State 825 12-2 9

9. Southwest Minnesota State 737 11-3 8

10. Northwest Missouri State 691 12-2 10

11. St. Cloud State 647 13-1 12

12. Rockhurst 620 14-3 11

13. Central Missouri 516 10-5 13

14. Ferris State 486 12-3 16

15. Wayne State (Neb.) 459 13-2 15

16. Regis (Colo.) 432 12-3 17

17. Hillsdale 386 12-2 18

18. Upper Iowa 310 11-3 22

19. Winona State 285 12-2 NR

20. Wheeling 273 13-3 20

21. Angelo State 236 15-1 NR

22. Tarleton State 224 9-5 14

23. Wingate 144 16-0 T23

24. Barry 121 10-4 25

24. Sioux Falls 121 11-3 19

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Texas A&M-Commerce 76; MSU Denver 67; Michigan Tech 58; Colorado School of Mines 40; Azusa Pacific 28; South Carolina-Aiken 26; Cal State L. A. 23; Ashland 22; Chaminade 14; Tampa 14; West Florida 14; Central Washington 9; Arkansas-Fort Smith 5; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (FL) 3;

9 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 43 combined points.

In other news

Wayne State College remained 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 13-2 Wildcats, 4-2 in the NSIC, received 459 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.

Concordia-St. Paul outlasts WSC volleyball in five sets

Wayne State College rallied from a two-set deficit to force a fifth set vs. #7 Concordia-St. Paul Saturday afternoon before falling 15-10 in the fifth set in a Northern Sun Conference volleyball battle played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The visiting Golden Bears are now 11-3 and 5-1 in the …

Big second half gives WSC football win over Minnesota Crookston

Wayne State came alive in the second half and scored 23 points that included an interception return for a touchdown as the Wildcats pulled away for a 30-7 homecoming win over Minnesota Crookston in Northern Sun Conference football Saturday afternoon at Cunningham Field in Wayne. WSC is now 2…

Wildcat volleyball serves up sweep over Minnesota State

Wayne State College served up nine aces and forced 21 attack errors on Minnesota State to record a 25-13, 25-22 and 25-18 sweep in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The host Wildcats are now 13-1 and 4-1 in the NSIC while MSU drops to 9-4 and 2-3 …

Phillips goal carries WSC to 1-1 overtime soccer tie at St. Cloud State

Sophomore forward Megan Phillips scored a first half goal to help Wayne State College gain a 1-1 double overtime tie in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer played Friday afternoon in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The Wildcats are now 2-3-3 on the year and 2-2-1 in league play while the host Huski…

WSC volleyball earns two spot promotion in latest poll

Following a 3-0 week, the Wayne State College volleyball team moved up two spots to 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 12-1 Wildcats received 438 points in voting conducted by various Division II co…

Wildcats suffer 4-0 NSIC women's soccer loss to Mary

The University of Mary recorded a 4-0 shutout over Wayne State College in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer played Sunday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch. The host Wildcats drop to 2-3-2 and 2-2 in league play while Mary is now 3-1-1 and 1-1-1 in NSIC contests.

Wildcats let another game slip away

WAYNE — A few plays doomed the Wayne State’s otherwise stellar effort as the Wildcats fell to Concordia-St. Paul 28-21 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action to fall to 1-3.