Wayne State is listed fourth in the 2019 NSIC Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll released Monday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Junior middle blocker Jaci Brahmer was selected as the Wildcat Player to Watch in the NSIC this season.
The Wildcats collected 178 points in voting conducted by league coaches. WSC returns five starters and its libero from last year’s team that was 22-9 overall and sixth in the NSIC with a 13-7 league mark.
Northern State won a close vote over Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth as the preseason favorite in the NSIC this season. NSU received six first-place votes and 209 points while both Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth tied for second with 203 points with CSP receiving five first-place tallies compared to four for UMD. WSC came in fourth with Southwest Minnesota State taking fifth at 170 points and the remaining first-place vote.
Minnesota State was sixth (146) followed by Winona State (135), St. Cloud State (126), Upper Iowa (125) and Sioux Falls (114) concluding the top 10. Rounding out the coaches poll were Augustana (78), MSU Moorhead (76), Bemidji State (43), Minot State (42), Minnesota Crookston (38) and University of Mary (34).
Wayne State’s Player to Watch in the NSIC this season is Jaci Brahmer. The 6-1 junior from Pierce (Pierce HS) earned Second Team All-NSIC for a second straight season last year after averaging 2.29 kills and 1.16 blocks per set. She tied for first in the NSIC in blocks per set and led the Wildcats in attack percentage for a second straight season (.307).
Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2019 season on Friday, September 6th vs. Cameron (Okla.) at the Missouri Southern Tournament in Joplin, Missouri.
2019 Preseason NSIC Volleyball Coaches’ Poll
- Northern State (6) 209 pts.
- Concordia-St. Paul (5) 203 pts.
- Minnesota Duluth (4) 203 pts.
- Wayne State 178 pts.
- Southwest Minnesota State (1)170 pts.
- Minnesota State 146 pts.
- Winona State 135 pts.
- St. Cloud State 126 pts.
- Upper Iowa 125 pts.
- Sioux Falls 114 pts.
- Augustana 78 pts.
- MSU Moorhead 76 pts.
- Bemidji State 43 pts.
- Minot State 42 pts.
- Minnesota Crookston 38 pts.
- University of Mary 34 pts.