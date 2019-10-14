Wayne State soccer defeats Winona State for third straight victory

A pair of goals by Madison Kemp and Carleigh Wilson powered Wayne State College to a 2-1 Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer win over the Warriors from Winona State for the first time in program history on a blustery Sunday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch. The Wildcats improved to 5-3-3 overall and 5-2-1 in the NSIC while WSU dropped to 4-7-0 and 3-5-0.
The Warriors came out of the gates aggressive as they got off three shots in the first five minutes of the match, but the Wildcats found their way on the board at the 22:44 mark with a Kemp goal from nearly 30 yards out that flew over the arms of Winona State goalkeeper Yanel Ortiz for a 1-0 lead. WSC led the way in shots at the half with nine, while Winona State only recorded one more shot to end the half with four.
Winona State recorded a goal in the 62nd minute on a Macy Miller shot from inside the box to tie the game up at 1-1. However, Wayne State did not allow the match to remain tied for long, as Wilson scored her first goal of the season in the 63rd minute that proved to be the deciding goal for a ‘Cats victory.
During the second half, the Warriors came out with a flurry of shots as they recorded six of their eight second-half shots before the ’74 mark. Wayne State held Winona State in check in the final 16 minutes of the match however, allowing just two shots inside the final seven minutes.
Rylie Wehner led the way for the Wildcats in shots as she recorded six for the match.
Rachel Grisham recorded five saves, while surrendering her first goal three games as she put up shutouts against Minnesota Duluth and Upper Iowa.