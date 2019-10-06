Concordia-St. Paul outlasts WSC volleyball in five sets

Wayne State College rallied from a two-set deficit to force a fifth set vs. #7 Concordia-St. Paul Saturday afternoon before falling 15-10 in the fifth set in a Northern Sun Conference volleyball battle played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The visiting Golden Bears are now 11-3 and 5-1 in the NSIC while WSC drops to 13-2 and 4-2 in league games.
The visiting Golden Bears limited WSC to just six kills in the opening set as Concordia-St. Paul registered a 25-17 set win.
A hot hitting Concordia-St. Paul club dominated the second set, recording 16 kills while hitting .378, to post a 25-12 set win.
Wayne State came on in the third set, rallying from a 20-15 deficit to post a 25-23 set win. WSC still trailed 23-21 in the third set, but used a Jaci Brahmer kill followed by a CSP attack error to tie the score at 23-23. The ‘Cats closed the set with a block from Maddie Knobbe and Tarrin Beller with a Golden Bear ball handling error called on set point to keep the Wildcats alive with a 25-23 set win.
The ‘Cats had five blocks in the set and forced 10 Concordia-St. Paul errors as Maddie Knobbe had four kills in the third set to lead a balanced Wildcat attack.
WSC built an early 5-1 lead in the fourth set and never trailed to force a fifth and deciding set against the Golden Bears. The ‘Cats extended their lead to 13-6 to force a CSP timeout.
The Golden Bears closed to within 18-15, but the ‘Cats had just one error in the fourth set while forcing 10 more CSP attack errors for a 25-19 set win to force a fifth and deciding set.
Things looked good early in the fifth set for WSC as the “Cats forced an early timeout by taking a 4-1 lead.
But CSP battled back and scored the next four points to take a 5-4 advantage. Wayne State’s last lead in the fifth set came on a Rachel Walker kill at 8-7. Following a Wildcat service error to knot the score at 8-8, CSP scored five straight points for a 13-8 lead to take control of the final set and finished with a 15-10 win.
Concordia-St. Paul held a .218 to .176 advantage in hitting over Wayne State. The Golden Bears had 71 kills on 29 errors while WSC had 43 kills with 13 attack errors.
CSP held a 10-4 edge in service aces over the Wildcats while WSC had two more blocks than CSP at 9-7.
Katie Stephens led WSC with 12 kills followed by Alyssa Ballenger with 10. Tarrin Beller recorded six blocks for the Wildcats.
Junior Hope Carter notched 24 digs and had three of Wayne State’s four aces in the match. Redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker had 18 digs and 32 set assists. Senior libero Haley Kauth posted 15 digs with Morgan Alexander adding 11.