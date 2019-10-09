WSC alumni awards given

WAYNE — The Wayne State College outstanding alumni awards banquet took place last week as part of homecoming activities.
The college honored an alumnus from each of the four schools at Wayne State.
Recipients were:
— Dr. Ron Holt, board-certified psychiatrist, author, international speaker and student health physician at San Francisco State University (School of Natural and Social Sciences);
— Lisa Allen Fricke, longtime teacher in Nebraska Public Schools and District 2 representative for the Nebraska State Board of Education in Omaha. (School of Education and Counseling);
— Corinne Morris, dean of Agriculture, Math and Science at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, and owner of Corinne’s Costumes and Custom Sewing (School of Arts and Humanities);
— JR Rother, director of information systems at Bosselman Enterprises in Grand Island. (School of Business and Technology).