Wayne State College Outstanding Alumni Awards Banquet will took place Friday, Oct. 4, honoring an alumnus from each of the four schools at WSC.
Recipients include: Dr. Ron Holt ‘89, board-certified psychiatrist, author, international speaker, and student health physician at San Francisco State University in San Francisco, Calif. (School of Natural and Social Sciences).
Lisa Allen Fricke ‘73, long-time teacher in Nebraska Public Schools and District 2 Representative for the State Board of Education in Omaha. (School of Education and Counseling).
Corinne E. Morris ’84, MAE ‘93, Dean of Agriculture, Math, and Science at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, and owner of Corinne’s Costumes and Custom Sewing (School of Arts and Humanities).
JR Rother ‘06, Director of Information Systems at Bosselman Enterprises in Grand Island. (School of Business and Technology).