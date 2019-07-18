WAYNE — Demolition derbies, bull riding and barbecue, oh my.
All of these events and more will be coming to the Wayne County Fair from Thursday, July 25, to Sunday, July 28.
Daily admission to the fair is $15, which allows guests into any show or event taking place that individual day. Children 12 years or younger get in for free. Season passes can be purchased for $50. All parking is free.
Kicking off the fair is the 4-H horse show at 8 a.m. followed by the bucket calf and dairy shows.
A variety of activities for all ages will open on Thursday and be available for the duration of the fair, including putt-putt golf, a petting zoo, a kid’s corn palace and chainsaw carving artwork done by Gary Keenan.
“We just try to make it fun for everyone each year,” said Kevin Davis, the fair president for the past three years.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the L4 Livestock Ultimate Bull Riding Tour will take place in the grandstand. Professional announcer and musician Luke Kauffman and professional bull riding entertainer Matt Merritt will be leading the night of thrilling fun.
During intermission, two trained men will wrangle Mexican fighting bulls, according to Davis.
On Friday, July 26, the 4-H and FFA swine show will start at 8 a.m. with various cattle shows to follow, including breeding beef, feeder calves, showmanship, market beef, cows and calves.
Starting at 6 p.m., the 57th annual barbeque will take place near the food court. The meal includes a beef or pork sandwich, chips, beans, a soft drink and an ice cream bar. This barbeque is free and open to anyone.
Guests wanting to enjoy a more extreme event can head over to the grandstand for the Lucas Oil/Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“The tractor pull is getting huge,” said Davis. “We have three big classes for that.”
The fair’s horse superintendent, Desiree Irish, is gearing up for her third year in her position. Like Davis, she is also looking forward to the event.
“The tractor pull is a lot of fun,” Irish said.
Fair-goers can horse around during the open class horse show on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
“The horse show is full of fun and crazy events that anyone can do,” Irish said. “It does get really intense.”
According to Irish, anyone can participate in the show, which includes events such as an egg and spoon competition. Parents can also choose to guide their children through the judging process.
“Everyone is invited out,” she said. “It’s really cool.”
A concert by Blackhawk will start at 8 p.m. followed by Diamond Rio at 9:30 in the grandstand. Admission to both concerts is included with the fair’s admission price.
“I think they have a great lineup with Blackhawk,” Irish said.
The day also consists of horseshoe, a cornhole tournament and a 4-H fashion show, among other activities.
The final day of the fair on Sunday, July 28, begins with a community worship service in the grandstand at 10 a.m. Starting at 6 p.m. is the Demolition Derby held in the grandstand.
“The wrecking derby is always a huge hit,” Irish said.
The fair’s wrecking derby always outdoes everything, Davis said.
“We have a lot of cool events, but that’s the main one,” he said.
With the excitement from events comes a hunger for food. Fair goers will have “plenty of options” for food vendors including Uncle Jarrol’s, based in Norfolk, Leon’s, and a new vendor from Osmond.
With food, events and a community coming together to make it all happen, the Wayne County Fair will have fun for all ages of fair lovers.
“It’s just a lot of family atmosphere,” Irish said. “That’s my favorite part.”
***
Want to know more?
Check out the Wayne County Fair website www.thewaynecountyfair.com for a full schedule of events.