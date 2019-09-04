STANTON — On Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Stanton man on felony charges of second degree domestic assault and other offenses.
Hector Medina was taken into custody Tuesday evening and jailed, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Along with assault, Medina was arrested for terroristic threats, disturbing the peace and criminal mischief.
Medina allegedly assaulted and threatened a female at their Stanton residence, resulting in injuries to her that required her to be taken to a Norfolk hospital for treatment, Unger said.
Medina was out on bond on felony drug charges out of Madison County at the time of the incident.