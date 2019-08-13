STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a one-vehicle traffic accident that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Stanton man.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident occurred on 566th Avenue, about 7 miles north of Stanton, when a southbound SUV driven by Devon Thelen of rural Stanton left the roadway and rolled several times.
Thelen was ejected from the vehicle and it came to rest on top of him, Unger said.
The accident is believed to have occurred around midnight on Monday and was discovered just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday by a passerby. Seatbelts were not in use and the vehicle is a total loss.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Schultz-Vogel-Johnson of Stanton.