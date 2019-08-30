WSC grad Jacks to play in Portugal

Kendall Jacks

WAYNE — Former Wayne State College men’s basketball standout Kendall Jacks recently signed a professional contract to play overseas in Portugal this fall.

Jacks, a graduate of Bettendorf High School in Iowa, signed a one-year contract with Team Barreirense from Barreiro, Portugal, a team in the top professional league in Portugal that won its division last season and moves up to the top professional league in Portugal.

The 6-4 guard is one of three import players to be signed by the club and Jacks will play the point guard position. Jacks will depart the United States September 10-15 and begin play with the Portugese team starting the first week in October.

Jacks was a standout guard for the Wayne State men’s basketball team from 2014-19. He was a first-team all-Northern Sun Conference selection this past season, averaging 16.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while helping WSC to a 21-10 record and a share of the NSIC South Division regular season title.

He closed his Wildcat career as the schools’ all-time leading scorer in NSIC games (1,220 points), second in all-time scoring at WSC with 1,626 points, third in career field goals made (619), eighth in free throws made (318) and ninth in assists (241).

