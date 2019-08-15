WAYNE — Wayne State College was picked to finish 11th in the 2019 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll announced Wednesday.
Wildcat seniors Sophia Ketchmark and Madison Burgard were listed as Players to Watch in the NSIC this season.
WSC was 4-12-1 overall and finished in 12th place in the NSIC last season with a 4-10-1 league mark.
Defending NSIC tournament champion Minnesota State was voted the team to beat this season, followed by Augustana. Bemidji State, Concordia-St. Paul and St. Cloud State rounding out the top five teams.
Ketchmark, a senior midfielder, is WSC’s Offensive Player to Watch. The Omaha Gross graduate was an All-NSIC honorable mention selection last season with two goals and three assists and played the most minutes (1,268) of any returning Wildcat player. She is a three-year starter and captain for WSC.
Burgard, a senior defender is the Wildcat Defensive Player to Watch. Burgard is a graduate of Bismarck High School in North Dakota. Last season, she helped WSC record five shutouts and played the second-most minutes (1,247) of any returning player.
Wayne State opens the season on Friday, Sept. 6, facing Harding (Ark.) at the Nebraska-Kearney tournament. The Wildcats first home contest slated for Friday, Sept. 27, against Minot State at 3 p.m.
Preseason Coaches’ Poll
Rank, team (first-place votes) Points
1. Minnesota State (12) 222
2. Augustana (2) 208
3. Bemidji State (2) 199
4. Concordia-St. Paul 172
5. St. Cloud State 154
6. Winona State 146
7. University of Mary 140
8. Minnesota Duluth 128
9. Minot State 118
10. Northern State 107
11. Wayne State 89
12. Sioux Falls 70
13. MSU Moorhead 62
14. Upper Iowa 43
15. Southwest Minn. State 41
16. Minnesota Crookston 21