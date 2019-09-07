Wildcats open with pair of sweeps

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Wayne State College volleyball team got its season started by winning all six sets it played in two matches at the Missouri Southern invite here.
In the opener, freshman Kelsie Cada and junior Maddie Knobbe combined for 25 kills as the Wildcats swept Cameron (Oklahoma) 26-24, 25-10, 25-11. In its second match, junior Hope Carter recorded seven service aces and a team-high 16 digs in a 25-12, 25-11, 25-13 sweep over Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Carter tied for the second-most service aces in a single match by a Wildcat in school history. She also notched a team-high 16 digs.
Wayne State never trailed in its second match of the day. Carter established her serving prowess in the opening set, recording three straight service aces to put the Wildcats in front 5-0. Wayne State closed game one with six service aces and used five kills from senior outside hitter Katie Stephens.
The second game saw the Wildcats force eight attack errors and had three blocks. Carter added another three service aces, while Tarrin Beller produced a team-high five kills.
Wayne State completed the sweep in the third with a convincing 25-13 win. In game three, the Wildcats hit .395 as a team with 17 kills and just two attack errors. Kelsie Cada had five kills and five digs.
As a team, Wayne State hit .351 on 41 kills with just eight errors on 94 attacks. It held Southwestern Oklahoma State to 23 kills, 16 errors and a .070 attack percentage.
The Wildcats finished with 12 service aces, and they held a 54-39 advantage in digs over the Bulldogs.
Beller and Cada each had nine kills to lead a balanced hitting attack for WSC followed by Maddie Knobbe and Stephens with seven kills apiece. Cada also had 11 digs with senior libero Haley Kauth adding 10, while redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker handed out 37 set assists.
Wayne State was to face Black Hills State and Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday.
Wayne State 3, Cameron 0
Cada and Knobbe combined for 25 kills with a .466 attack percentage to power the Wildcats to a 26-24, 25-10, 25-11 victory.
The first game was close with Wayne State leading the entire match until Cameron scored three straight points to take their lone lead of the game at 22-21. Tarrin Beller slammed home a kill, and a service ace from redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker gave the Wildcats the lead for good. Cada recorded six kills in the opening game, followed by Beller with five.
In the second, the Wildcats used an efficient attack by posting a .464 percentage with 15 kills and two attack errors. Junior Jaci Brahmer accounted for five kills, while Kauth notched two service aces with six digs.
Wayne State’s defense took over in the third set as it forced nine attack errors on Cameron for a minus-.107 attack percentage to go with two blocks, and Wayne State completed the sweep with a 25-11 win. Cada and Knobbe were each credited with four kills in the set.
For the match, Wayne State hit .388 with 48 kills and just 10 attack errors while holding Cameron to a .075 attack percentage with 23 kills and 16 errors. WSC recorded eight service aces in the win compared to two for Cameron.
Cada and Knobbe reached double figures in kills to lead WSC with 13 and 12 respectively. Kauth topped the ’Cats with 11 digs followed by Carter with 10. Kauth had three of Wayne State’s eight service aces while Beller and Knobbe each had three blocks.