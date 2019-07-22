Wakefield secures Class B Seniors state berth

O'NEILL — The first time that Justin Erb had a pinch-hit, game-tying swing in the sixth inning Monday, his Wakefield Post 81 team couldn't take advantage, leading to a 7-6 loss to Columbus Lakeview.
But in the winner-take-all championship game that followed at Fred Appleby Field, it was the beginning of something bigger.
“He was the player of the game with those two hits,” Wakefield coach Kody Larson said. “He's one of our best hitters. He's got some of the most pop. So when we have guys on base, he's our go-to guy.”
Erb's bases-loaded, two-run double sparked a six-run sixth inning as Wakefield rallied to win the Class B, Area 5 championship 8-4 and burst its way into the Class B American Legion Seniors state baseball tournament.
In Monday's opener, Wakefield rallied from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game at 5 on a bases-loaded triple by Erb in the sixth inning, only to fall 7-6 after it had the potential tying run in scoring position.
Wakefield is scheduled to play Class B state host Gering to end first-round action Saturday evening.
“They battled all game long, and it was nice that we came out on the winning side of it. They worked hard for it,” Larson said. “It pays off with all the hard work that we put in this year.
“We had the talent to do it. It's just putting everything together, and right now we're playing our best baseball at the end of the year, and that's what you want.”
Game two's result was also keyed by pitcher Joshua Lutt, who delivered a complete-game performance despite allowing 12 hits. He limited the damage to just four runs, two earned, while he struck out six batters and walked one.
“Josh was a bulldog and competed all the way to the end,” Larson said.
In contrast, Lakeview needed three pitchers to get out of the sixth inning of the nightcap.
After a leadoff flyout, starter Caden Pelan walked the next two Wakefield batters before Jakobe Mahon — who was 3 for 4 in game one — singled to load the bases, setting up Erb's two-run double to the left-field corner.
“I just wanted to put the ball in play and help the team out as best I can,” Erb said. “It was pretty big, I think. It started off the inning good. Then we just kept scoring.”
Lakeview reliever Cody Schaad immediately tried a pickoff move to third base, except the Lakeview third baseman did not appear ready for the throw, which sailed deep into foul territory and allowed two runners to score the go-ahead runs for Wakefield. Three pitches later, Esgar Godinez smashed a one-hopper to the fence in straightaway center for a sliding triple. The next offering was a wild pitch that got away just enough for Godinez to race home for another run. Julio Sanchez, who led all players by going 4 for 4 at the plate, and Trevor DeBoer hit back-to-back singles. Hagan Miller's chopper up the middle struck the pitching mound, sailed high into the air, was snagged by the second baseman, but a wild throw led to another run scoring.
That was apparently enough for Schaad, who walked off the pitching mound into the dugout and was replaced by Evan Tessendorf, who got an inning-ending strikeout. Schaad was tagged with the loss after allowing the go-ahead runs to score during his 1/3-inning on the hill.
The rally was needed after Wakefield's 2-0 lead turned into a 4-2 deficit thanks to a pair of unearned runs between the fourth and fifth innings.
That led to a simple approach at the plate going into the big sixth inning: “Score runs,” Larson said. “It doesn't matter how we do it, just get it done.”
In addition to Erb's pinch-hit double and Sanchez's four hits, including a RBI and a run scored, Godinez and DeBoer had two hits each. Godinez scored two runs.
IN GAME ONE, Columbus Lakeview took advantage of five Wakefield errors in forcing a winner-take-all championship with a 7-6 result.
For a few moments, it appeared Justin Erb was going to be the story of the game. The pinch-hitter smashed a two-out, bases-loaded triple that tied the game at 5 in the top of the sixth inning.
Wakefield went on to load the bases with back-to-back walks, but a leaping catch in left field prevented the Post 81 team from taking the lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Lakeview used took the lead without a hit.
After two errors and a walk loaded the bases, relief pitcher Mahon induced what appeared to be an inning-ending double-play. Instead, a throwing error after the second out of the inning allowed the deciding two runs to score for Lakeview.
Mahon helped himself in the seventh inning with a RBI double, but a hard line drive back to Lakeview relief pitcher Jaden Johnson ended it.
Mahon was dealt the loss in relief after pitching the final three innings. He walked one, struck out one, and allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits. Starting pitcher Noah Lamprecht allowed three hits, all earned, on three hits and three walks in three-plus innings.
Johnson, the third Lakeview pitcher, earned the win by tossing the final 1-1/3 innings.
At the plate, Mahon finished 3 for 4. Miller was hit by a ptich three times and scored a run.
Game one
Wakefield 000 023 1 — 6 7 5
Lakeview 020 302 X — 7 6 1
WP: Jaden Johnson. LP: Jakobe Mahon. 2B: (W) Mahon. 3B: (W) Justin Erb. HBP: (W) Hagan Miller 3; (CL) Ian Gibbs.
Game two
Lakeview 000 310 0 — 4 12 2
Wakefield 101 006 X — 8 11 4
WP: Joshua Lutt. LP: Cody Schaad. 2B: (CL) Caden Pelan, Ian Gibbs; (W) Julio Sanchez, Justin Erb. 3B: (W) Esgar Godinez. SB: (CL) Gibbs; (W) Godinez.