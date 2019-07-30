Wakefield gets down early, can't recover

GERING — Wakefield Post 81 saw its season end when a promising rally ended in the Nebraska American Legion Class B State Tournament here at Oregon Trail Park Monday afternoon.

Bennington defeated Wakefield 8-5. The Post 81 nine played from behind from the beginning, tailing 5-0 after the first inning.

Bennington batters got aboard a variety of ways in the first frame including a double, hit batsman, back-to-back singles, an error and another single, but eventually the inning came to an end.

"We struggled in the first inning,” said Paul Eaton, Post 81 coach. “We settled down after that and started playing baseball.”

Hagen Miller laced a double to open up the Wakefield second. One batter later, he was sent home on a Josh Lutt single with one out.

The rally came to an abrupt halt when the next batter hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Bennington would score again in the third when Colton Smith blasted a triple with one out and eventually scored to make it 6-1.

Nolan Belt started a promising Post 81 sixth with a base hit then advanced to second with on an error.

Trevor DeBoer got Belt to third with a sacrifice fly, then Belt scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.

“We needed the big hit early on,” Eaton said. “We didn’t get it, but we certainly kept working at getting back in the game.”

Bennington would score two in the top of the sixth and Wakefield came to the plate in the seventh, trailing 8-2.

With one out in the seventh, Lutt hit a single followed by a Joe Janssen single. Lucas Oswald earned a walk to load the bases.

Back-to back errors put Esgar Godinez and Belt on first and third and cleared the bases.

Sanchez drew a walk to once again put a Wakefield runner on each base.

Miller laced a screaming line drive back to the box but the Bennington pitcher caught the ball to end the game.

“I was proud we kept battling and looked like we might get there in the end,” Eaton said. “We dug too big a hole and they made a play.”

Game 10

Bennington 401 003 0 — 8 9 2

Wakefield 010 001 3 — 5 8 3

n WP: Grant Japp. LP: Noah Lamprect.

