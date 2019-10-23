The Northeast Community College volleyball team faced the 30-5 Tritons of Iowa Central Community College Wednesday night--looking for a win that would break a three-team tie at the top of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
The Hawks, along with Iowa Central--and Northern Iowa Community College--entered the night with identical 6-1 records in conference play.
A win over the Tritons would provide Northeast with an opportunity to move one step closer to obtaining a top seed and hosting a first-round Region XI tournament game.
The Hawks won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19 before Iowa Central powered to wins in the next two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-21 to force a deciding fifth game tie-breaker--a race to 15 points.
The Tritons went on the offensive early and often in that final set, sprinting to a 9-3 lead on six kills and a pair of blocks, then overcame a late rally by Northeast to secure a 15-8 victory in the set and take the match 3-2.
With the loss the Hawks are now 18-16 overall, 6-2 in the ICCAC.