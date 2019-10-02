There’s a reason wins in college volleyball are a best-of-five proposition.
Teams compete for points throughout each set, but to a large degree, winning the match comes down to ‘momentum’--which squad can seize it, maintain it, or relinquish it.
For Northeast Community College, defeating conference foe Hawkeye Community College of Waterloo, Iowa, Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center required “bouncing back” from an ultra-competitive 27-25 first-set loss to the RedTails to notch an important fifth-straight Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win by winning the next three sets--25-13, 25-14, and 25-15.
