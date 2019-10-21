NDN volleyball

It’s not easy to defeat a team three times in a season, the saying goes, but the Norfolk High volleyball did exactly that Monday night--blanking Lincoln Northeast in the process.

At stake was a spot in the field-of-eight in the Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament, which the Panthers earned with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 sweep of the Rockets.

Norfolk, the No. 6-seed, will now travel to Lincoln Southwest to square off with third-seeded Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday at 5 p.m. 

Look for a recap of the Norfolk win later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Tuesday’s print or ePaper.

 

 

VOLLEYBALL: Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

PIERCE — No. 2-seeded Norfolk Catholic scored eight of the match's first nine points and controlled momentum virtually the entire way in sweeping seventh-seeded Pierce 25-7, 25-16, 25-17 here Monday night in first-round Mid-State Conference volleyball tournament action.

Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 21

Sports shorts for Oct. 21 include results from Eagle Classic volleyball tournament; Wayne State volleyball; Nebraska vs Maryland volleyball; Northeast volleyball; Northeast and WSC soccer.

Wildcats receive ‘punch in the gut’

WAYNE — Wayne State saw a great second-half effort fall just a little short in an conference confrontation against Northern State University here in a Saturday afternoon game at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field.