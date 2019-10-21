It’s not easy to defeat a team three times in a season, the saying goes, but the Norfolk High volleyball did exactly that Monday night--blanking Lincoln Northeast in the process.
At stake was a spot in the field-of-eight in the Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament, which the Panthers earned with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 sweep of the Rockets.
Norfolk, the No. 6-seed, will now travel to Lincoln Southwest to square off with third-seeded Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
