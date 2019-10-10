Top-ranked Norfolk Catholic overpowered No. 2 Battle Creek in the first two sets then overcame a 10-point deficit in the third en route to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 win over the visiting Bravettes on Thursday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Battle Creek looked to have the third set well in-hand, 18-11 when middle Riley Seifert appeared to injure her ankle at the net.
Hayden Wolf's nine kills led the Knight charge while Mary Fennessy added five kills and four blocks.
Battle Creek's Tria McLean had a match-high 11 kills and six set assists.