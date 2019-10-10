NDN volleyball

Top-ranked Norfolk Catholic overpowered No. 2 Battle Creek in the first two sets then overcame a 10-point deficit in the third en route to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 win over the visiting Bravettes on Thursday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.

Battle Creek looked to have the third set well in-hand, 18-11 when middle Riley Seifert appeared to injure her ankle at the net. 

Hayden Wolf's nine kills led the Knight charge while Mary Fennessy added five kills and four blocks.

Battle Creek's Tria McLean had a match-high 11 kills and six set assists.

FOOTBALL: Lutheran High Northeast 42, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 16

Jaxson Kant ran for a 55-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and Lutheran High Northeast controlled almost the entire way in winning back-to-back games for the second time this season when the Class D No. 9 Eagles rolled past Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42-16 on Friday night.

Perfect game highlights early C-5 action

PIERCE — Erin Franzluebbers of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic threw a perfect game to lead the top-seeded Bluejays to an 11-0 victory in four innings over O’Neill during the Class C-5 district tournament.