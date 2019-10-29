NDN volleyball

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is one step closer to its primary goal of the season--a trip to the state volleyball tournament.

After a three-set sweep of a “never say die” Stanton team in the C2-5 sub-district final, the 28-6 Eagles will wait to see who their opponent will be in the district championship game to be played on Saturday at a site to be determined.

Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt had described the Mustangs, a team the Eagles defeated 3-1 in the regular season finale just over a week ago, as a “tough” opponent, and in Tuesday night’s win all three sets were closer than the 25-19, 25-13, and 25-19 scores might suggest. 

Check back later for a full recap of the match at norfolkdailynews.com or in Wednesday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Sports shorts for Oct. 29

Sports shorts for Oct. 29

Sports shorts from Wayne State soccer and volleyball, and the Crofton Booster Club youth basketball tournament has been scheduled.