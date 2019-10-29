The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is one step closer to its primary goal of the season--a trip to the state volleyball tournament.
After a three-set sweep of a “never say die” Stanton team in the C2-5 sub-district final, the 28-6 Eagles will wait to see who their opponent will be in the district championship game to be played on Saturday at a site to be determined.
Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt had described the Mustangs, a team the Eagles defeated 3-1 in the regular season finale just over a week ago, as a “tough” opponent, and in Tuesday night’s win all three sets were closer than the 25-19, 25-13, and 25-19 scores might suggest.
