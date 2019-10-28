The C2-5 subdistrict volleyball final on Tuesday night will feature Stanton and Lutheran High Northeast, a match-up between two teams that squared off just a week ago.
Eagles coach Kathy Gebhardt’s squad won 3-1, but Gebhardt said “it was tough.”
Top-seeded Lutheran High, now 26-6, earned its spot in the final with a 3-0 sweep of Clarkson/Leigh, while the 17-14 Mustangs defeated Howells-Dodge 3-1 in a battle between the second- and third-seeded teams, respectively.
Look for a recap of the match later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Tuesday's print or ePaper.