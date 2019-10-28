NDN volleyball

The C2-5 subdistrict volleyball final on Tuesday night will feature Stanton and Lutheran High Northeast, a match-up between two teams that squared off just a week ago. 

Eagles coach Kathy Gebhardt’s squad won 3-1, but Gebhardt said “it was tough.”

Top-seeded Lutheran High, now 26-6, earned its spot in the final with a 3-0 sweep of Clarkson/Leigh, while the 17-14 Mustangs defeated Howells-Dodge 3-1 in a battle between the second- and third-seeded teams, respectively.

 Look for a recap of the match later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Tuesday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

C2-5 subdistrict final match-up is set

The C2-5 subdistrict volleyball final on Tuesday night will feature Stanton and Lutheran High Northeast, a match-up between two teams that squared off just a week ago. 

Sports shorts from the weekend

Sports shorts from the weekend

Headlines from the weekend include Hawks drop playoff match in OT, Beavers shock No. 8 Wayne State and Purdue upsets Huskers in five.

Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'

Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'

Three sentences into his opening comments after Nebraska’s 38-31 loss to the Hoosiers, coach Scott Frost praised Indiana coach Tom Allen and the growth of his program, which qualified for a bowl with a win over the Huskers.

Wayne State hosts NSIC cross country

Wayne State hosts NSIC cross country

WAYNE — The Wayne State Cross Country teams hosted the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Cross Country Championships at the Wayne Country Club here Saturday for the first time since 2014.