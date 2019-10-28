Battle Creek lost the first set then rebounded to defeat Norfolk Catholic 18-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17 in a semifinal of the C1-7 subdistrict at Norfolk High.
Norfolk Catholic star middle hitter Mary Fennessy suffered an injury in the second set and did not return.
Battle Creek will play Wayne for the subdistrict championship Tuesday night. The Blue Devils swept Pierce in the evening's first match, 25-3, 25-16, 25-22.
Norfolk Catholic still has a good shot of playing in a district final on Saturday as a wildcard.