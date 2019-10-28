NDN volleyball

Battle Creek lost the first set then rebounded to defeat Norfolk Catholic 18-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17 in a semifinal of the C1-7 subdistrict at Norfolk High.

Norfolk Catholic star middle hitter Mary Fennessy suffered an injury in the second set and did not return.

Battle Creek will play Wayne for the subdistrict championship Tuesday night. The Blue Devils swept Pierce in the evening's first match, 25-3, 25-16, 25-22.

Norfolk Catholic still has a good shot of playing in a district final on Saturday as a wildcard.

Sports shorts from the weekend

Headlines from the weekend include Hawks drop playoff match in OT, Beavers shock No. 8 Wayne State and Purdue upsets Huskers in five.

Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'

Three sentences into his opening comments after Nebraska’s 38-31 loss to the Hoosiers, coach Scott Frost praised Indiana coach Tom Allen and the growth of his program, which qualified for a bowl with a win over the Huskers.

Wayne State hosts NSIC cross country

WAYNE — The Wayne State Cross Country teams hosted the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Cross Country Championships at the Wayne Country Club here Saturday for the first time since 2014.