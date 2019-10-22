With the help of an adjusted block strategy, Battle Creek seized control of its semi-final match with Norfolk Catholic--winning the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-18--but when the Bravettes loosened their collective grip during the third set ever so slightly, the Knights earned a third-set win 25-22.
But Battle Creek was up to the challenge when the match came down to big points and big plays in the fourth-and-final set, securing a 28-26 victory that sends the Bravettes into Thursday night’s Mid-State Conference volleyball final against Wayne--a 3-1 victor over Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Norfolk Catholic will face the Trojans in the third-place match on Thursday.