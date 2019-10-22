NDN volleyball

With the help of an adjusted block strategy, Battle Creek seized control of its semi-final match with Norfolk Catholic--winning the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-18--but when the Bravettes loosened their collective grip during the third set ever so slightly, the Knights earned a third-set win 25-22.

But Battle Creek was up to the challenge when the match came down to big points and big plays in the fourth-and-final set, securing a 28-26 victory that sends the Bravettes into Thursday night’s Mid-State Conference volleyball final against Wayne--a 3-1 victor over Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Norfolk Catholic will face the Trojans in the third-place match on Thursday.

 

Tags

In other news

Postgame: Collision course set for area teams at conference

Postgame: Collision course set for area teams at conference

No. 1 Chambers-Wheeler Central and Summerland appear to be on a collision course in the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament. Plus, which teams look strongest heading into conference tournaments? Volleyball reporter Paul Hughes delivers his thoughts heading into conference tournaments in th…

VOLLEYBALL: Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

VOLLEYBALL: Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

PIERCE — No. 2-seeded Norfolk Catholic scored eight of the match's first nine points and controlled momentum virtually the entire way in sweeping seventh-seeded Pierce 25-7, 25-16, 25-17 here Monday night in first-round Mid-State Conference volleyball tournament action.