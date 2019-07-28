Twin River eliminated in Class C

SYRACUSE – Twin River looked to be heading to Monday’s third round in the Class C Nebraska State Senior Legion baseball tournament here at Veterans Memorial Field.
Unfortunately, Brandon Cavanaugh from Syracuse had different ideas as he belted a couple of homeruns in the contest, the last the dagger that gave back the lead to his team in the sixth with a three-run shot blast over the left field wall to turn away the Titans, 7-5.
Syracuse scored a single run in the third, but Twin River grabbed an advantage with a pair of runs in the fourth.
Nolan Viergutz slapped a double followed by a single by Blake Booth which sent Viergutz across the plate.
Booth eventually scored the go ahead run in the frame to put the Titans up 2-1.
After holding Syracuse scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, Twin River was back at it.
Jamison Urkoski drew a walk to open the top half of the inning.
After two stikeouts, the Titans came to life.
Jaxson Hinkle drew another walk then Brandon Miller was hit by a pitch.
The players scored on a costly error in centerfield, a tough error.
The Syracuse centerfielder dove for a hard hit drve off the bat of Viergutz.
The ball caromed off the centerfielder’s head after tipping off the top of his glove.
The ball rolled to the fence scoring all three Titan runners to make it 5 -1.
Syracuse rallied to 5-4 in the bottom of the inning, setting up Cavanaugh’s heroics in the sixth.
The Titans were eliminated from the tournament and Syracuse remains alive to take on the loser of a game between BDS and Hartington.
TR 000 230 0 – 5 4 2
S 001 033 X – 7 6 3
WP: Will McCoy LP: Brandon Miller
2B: (TR) Nolan Viergutz; (S) Sam Goering; HR: (S) Brandon Cavanaugh (2).