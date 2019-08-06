50. Katerian LeGrone
6-3, 235 • Freshman • Tight end
After making one catch during his redshirt season in the win over Bethune-Cookman, LeGrone, by all accounts, made a nice move in spring, impressing position coach Sean Beckton with his improved grasp of the offense. LeGrone, a converted high school receiver with some extra weight, has the ability to stretch an opposing defense because of his speed. If there’s one area where coach Scott Frost wants tight end play to grow, it’s in making more chunk plays downfield. LeGrone won’t be an every-down tight end for several years, but, in the right situations, he can be the kind of big-play guy Cethan Carter used to be for the Huskers. Ten catches for 150 yards and a couple scores would be a good start.
49. Will Farniok
6-3, 290 • Freshman • Center
The younger brother of starting right tackle Matt Farniok, Will is shorter but possesses many of the same qualities as Matt. Tough, athletic, plays to the whistle. Will Farniok’s chosen position, center, can be trickier to play at the collegiate level, though, and takes a steady hand and well-trained vocal chords. Position coach Greg Austin demands that his players be vocal with one another — coach as well as they’re coached, so to speak — so Will Farniok has to continue growing there. He’s also competing with another redshirt freshman, Cameron Jurgens, for the center job. Jurgens has battled injuries for multiple years, so Farniok may have to be ready to roll at the drop of a hat.
48. Isaac Armstrong
5-11, 205 • Senior • Punter
n This left-footer should have been the punter for multiple seasons, frankly, but it took multiple shanks and miscues by Caleb Lightbourn, who has since transferred to Oregon State, for Armstrong to finally punch through to the starting role. He averaged 43.6 yards per punt — ninth-highest in Husker history — and pinned the opponent inside its own 20 nine times. He can be a weapon for the Huskers this fall. Armstrong will likely have competition from Michigan State transfer William Przystup, but he has the advantage of having played with this team for four seasons and that left foot. It can be hard to track the punt of a left-footer. Spins differently. another 15-20 pounds of muscle, look out. He may very well play on special teams this season and fill in a little at safety. Newsome’s ceiling as a safety is as high as that of Deontai Williams — who’s bound for a special 2019 himself.
47. Quinton Newsome
6-2, 180 • Freshman • Safety
Watching the tape of Newsome at safety is like watching a natural at the position. He tracks ball carriers so well when he supports against the run, and he can turn and find passes well, too. He was the quietest of the defensive back signees and may be the least heralded. He may also be the best. Once he puts on another 15-20 pounds of muscle, look out. He may very well play on special teams this season and fill in a little at safety. Newsome’s ceiling as a safety is as high as that of Deontai Williams — who’s bound for a special 2019 himself.
46. Joseph Johnson
6-3, 235 • Freshman • ILB
The Gretna grad doesn’t look like a walk-on. Johnson wears weight on his frame well after a redshirt season, and now he’s needed at inside linebacker, which has a firm alpha in Mohamed Barry and a lot of questions otherwise. Collin Miller and Will Honas are likely the Nos. 2 and 3, and freshmen linebackers Nick Henrich, Garrett Snodgrass and Jackson Hannah are in the mix, too. Johnson has a leg up — for now — on the rookies because he’s healthy and has had a year in the defense. Henrich, having injured a shoulder in spring, is headed for a redshirt. Snodgrass and Hannah also will have a good crack at the No. 4 inside linebacker spot.
45. Barret Pickering
6-0, 195 • Sophomore • Kicker
Pickering was money at the end of last season. As a true freshman, he nailed his final 10 field-goal attempts, including three in the snow against Michigan State for a 9-6 upset win. The soft-spoken sophomore enters his second year with more confidence in himself, and from the coaching staff. With the schedule this year, Nebraska has a chance to double its win total from last season, or get back to nine wins for the first time since 2016. Pickering making field goals may mean the difference between wins and losses, with a slew of powerhouses headed to Lincoln.
44. Rahmir Johnson
5-10, 175 • Freshman • Running back
You could argue the position group with the most question marks is running back. With Devine Ozigbo gone and Maurice Washington’s status unclear, Johnson’s presence becomes even more important. He ran for more than 2,300 yards as a senior in high school, where the former four-star recruit was the No. 6 all-purpose back in the country. He is part of a trio of backs — including Ronald Thompkins and Dedrick Mills — who could reinforce Nebraska’s rushing attack. The starting running back position is wide open, and Johnson has as good of a shot as any to snag it for the first game.
43. Matt Sichterman
6-4, 310 • Sophomore • Offensive TACKLE
Sichterman is among a long list of offensive linemen in waiting. The sophomore tackle would have to beat out Matt Farniok or Brenden Jaimes on either side to start, and that doesn’t seem likely. Which means Sichterman is right where he was a year ago. The former three-star recruit from Cincinnati has put on weight and could move inside to a guard spot if necessary, but he is more than likely a second-half contributor if Nebraska has a big enough lead for him to see playing time.
42. Braxton Clark
6-4, 200 • Freshman • defensive back
Clark was one of the true freshmen Scott Frost played in four games to preserve his redshirt. Clark recorded a tackle against Bethune-Cookman. Though young, Clark is a tall corner who will fit behind Lamar Jackson and Dicaprio Bootle. Nebraska doesn’t have a ton of depth behind the boundary corners, so Clark could see some time should a starter go down. Or if someone isn’t cutting it.
41. Christian Gaylord
6-6, 310 • Senior • offensive TACKLE
Gaylord is an offensive tackle in waiting. The senior has been poised to make a move into the starting five on the offensive front for some time now, but he will again be the backup for both Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok. Both young tackles are solidified in their starting spots. But Nebraska has struggled to keep linemen healthy the past few years, and if one goes down, Gaylord could take over on either side if needed.
Look for the next 10 players tomorrow.