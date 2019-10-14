The Norfolk High tennis squad finished another successful dual season Monday with an 8-1 win over Grand Island.
With the win the Panthers improve to 5-1 in dual competition, allowing five seniors to play their last home matches and, according to coach Kelly Krueger, “enjoy the sweet taste of victory.”
“For our last match of the season it’s always nice to go out on top. Grand Island was happy to reschedule this dual, and we received beautiful weather to make up for last week’s poor playing conditions,” Krueger said. “This was the case of we were simply the better team. Grand Island gave their all, played to their capability, but we were better prepared, better technically, and better mentally.”