Tekamah-Herman headed to Junior Legion state

SCRIBNER – The Tekamah-Herman Post 15 Junior Legion baseball team turned back Hooper-Scribner here at Spear Memorial Ballpark July 16 with an 11-3 win in a C-2 Area Legion finals.
The game was shortened to five innings as Tekamah-Herman went up by eight runs in the fifth and what would be the final inning.
“We didn’t expect to be here in the end,” Post 15 coach, Jason Hoover said. “We just kept battling throughout the tournament and ended up here in the finals.”
Once there, Hoover had a message for his team.
“I told them tonight, why not us? All we need to do is win a game,” Hoover said.
His team listened and then some.
Tekamah-Herman jumped to an early lead as they scored a couple of runs in the first inning.
In fact, the first batter, Dylan Chatt would score in the opening frame after getting aboard with a walk.
Chatt was sacrificed to second base by pitcher, Jed Hoover.
A triple by Clay Beaumont chased Chatt home and Beaumont would later score on an error from Hooper-Scribner.
Post 18 & 21 (Hooper/Scribner) answered with a pair of runs in the top of the second.
A pair of walks to Garett Palmer and Keaton Bushlow, followed by another sacrifice bunt, this one by Wyatt Rebbe, pushed bot runners to second and third.
After a strikeout by T-H pitcher Jed Hoover, Tekamah-Herman intentionally walked a batter and Ty Miller slapped a single to score a couple of runs to even the score heading to the bottom of the second.
Tekamah-Hermann responded with five runs in its half of the inning and basically put the game away, with Hoover on the mound.
Hoover pitched all five innings, allowed seven hits, but only allowed the three runs to keep his team in the game.
“I knew when we started scoring some runs I was going to be just fine,” Jed Hoover said. “My teammates backed me up all night – in the field and with runs – it made tonight very easy. We did this together.”
The score could have been worse.
Brett Uhing scored for Hooper-Scribner in the fifth, then Post 15 came back on the attack.
Tekamah-Herman’s Cole Bottger got on with a single.
He stole second base then went to third on a balk.
Gunnar Ray smashed a double into left center to score Bottger.
The inning continued with a single by Hoover, which sent Ray home then Post 15 loaded the bases.
The two runs in the frame were more than enough, but Tekamah-Herman added single runs in the fourth and fifth – the one in the fifth ended the game.
“We’ve been up and down all season,” the coach, Hoover said. “We have beat some teams we had no business beating and then we lost to teams we should have drilled.”
“We just forgot about everything today and played baseball,” Jed Hoover said. “We played our game and that’s what we need to do at the state tournament.”
Post 15 will advance to the Class C State Junior American Legion Tournament.
HS 021 0 – 3 7 3
TH 252 2X – 11 16 2
WP: Jed Hoover LP: Keaton Bushlow.
2B: Brett Uhing (HS); Gunnar Ray, Dylan Chatt, Brady Bromm (TH); 3B: Clay Beaumont.