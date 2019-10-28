Sports shorts from the weekend

SOCCER
Hawks drop playoff match in OT
The Northeast Community College women had one of its best seasons in program history come to an end on Saturday, as Hawkeye Community College scored the winning goal in the 98th minute of an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference playoff match for a 2-1 victory at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Northeast (13-5, 5-3 ICCAC) was first on the board in the 18th minute when Kahrena Thompson found the back of the net off an assist from Mandy Stricker. Hawkeye tied the match in the 41st minute and ultimately took the contest in the first overtime.
“(Hawkeye) got the goals when they needed them and they did a great job of keeping us out,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “This was an amazing season for our girls with a lot of records broken. You always wish you could end it with a win, but we can be very proud of the season we had. Another great building block for this program and Northeast.”
Northeast’s 13 wins is the most in program history.
VOLLEYBALL
BEMIDJI, Minn. — Bemidji State shocked No. 8 Wayne State on Saturday 25-18, 6-25, 26-24, 25-16.
The loss dropped Wayne State to 18-4 on the season and 9-4 in the NSIC while the host Beavers improved to 6-15 and 3-10 in league matches.
Bemidji came out strong on the Wildcats in the first set, hitting .394 with 16 kills and just three errors to take the opening set 25-18. WSC struggled with eight attack errors and hit just .143 to start the match.
Wayne State stormed back in the second set and dominated with a 25-6 set win. The ’Cats had seven service aces in the set, led by Hope Carter with four, while holding the Beavers to just five kills and a -.125 attack percentage with eight errors.
But Bemidji battled back in a tightly contested third set that featured 14 ties and five lead changes. Neither team led by more than three points in the set. A Kelsie Cada kill gave WSC a 20-18 lead and forced a Bemidji State timeout. Wayne State still held a 21-19 lead, but the Beavers rallied and pulled out a 26-24 third set win.
The Wildcats got off to a slow start in the fourth set, trailing 6-0 but rallied to get within 15-14. But the Beavers ended the Wayne State rally with four of the next five points for a 19-15 lead and pulled away for a 25-16 fourth set win.
Wayne State outhit Bemidji State in the loss .256 to .242. The Beavers held a 55-47 edge in kills and 51-43 in digs while the ‘Cats had seven service aces to just three for BSU and Wayne State had one more block, 9-8.
Senior outside hitter Katie Stephens led Wayne State with 16 kills followed by Jaci Brahmer with 10.
Brahmer had five blocks with Maddie Knobbe adding four. Kelsie Cada had a team-high 11 digs while Hope Carter had four service aces. Setter Rachel Walker was credited with 40 set assists.
Wayne State is on the road again on Thursday, facing Augustana in a 6 p.m. contest at Sioux Falls.
Purdue upsets Huskers in five
World-Herald News Service
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After watching Nebraska commit 31 hitting errors and get aced 11 times, John Cook offered a frank assessment of how the Huskers played against No. 20 Purdue.
“It was not a very good effort,” the Nebraska coach said. “It was stupid volleyball.”
Errors caught up with the fifth-ranked Huskers as they fell to Purdue 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 15-8 Saturday at Holloway Gymnasium. The Boilermakers’ win was the first against NU in eight tries since 2013.
Cook said the Huskers were fortunate to be as competitive as they were after committing 13 more errors than the Boilermakers and getting outblocked 16-5.
Nebraska struggled to start the match as miscues piled up early. Purdue took a 17-8 lead as the Huskers recorded 10 hitting errors and just seven kills.
Purdue looked like it was about to go up 22-12 on another error by Madi Kubik, but Cook challenged the call for a touch and it was reversed. That sparked an 8-0 run, and the Huskers finished off the set with the final four points as Sun, who had five errors early, pounded home the final kill.
The second set was almost a replay of the first, as the Boilermakers led by seven early, but the Huskers rebounded to take a 23-22 lead. However, this time NU couldn’t finish off the rally as Purdue scored the final three points to take the set and tie the match.
After splitting the next two sets, Purdue took the drama out of the final set by jumping out to a 7-1 lead on four NU hitting errors, which included three on blocks, and two ace serves. The Huskers hit .000 in the fifth set, their worst performance during conference play, as they had five kills and five errors.
“Mentally we weren’t very sharp tonight and we didn’t follow our game plan,” Cook said. “We were late on everything. You have to give Purdue credit; they were swinging and we were tipping. They served the crap out of it.”
For the second straight night, Lauren Stivrins recorded a career-high in kills. She had 17 against Indiana on Friday and finished with 18 versus Purdue. Lexi Sun also had 18 kills, while Callie Schwarzenbach hit .533 with eight kills. As a team, NU hit .210.
FOOOTBALL
Wildcats edge Marauders
BISMARCK, N.D. — Wayne State rushed for 311 yards and the Wildcats held off the University of Mary for 26-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football victory here Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats are now 3-5 overall (1-3 NSIC South) while the host Marauders fall to 1-7 on the season and 0-4 in the NSIC North.
Trailing 23-19 midway through the fourth quarter, Wayne State took the lead for good as red-shirt freshman Devin Merkuris broke loose on a 41-yard scoring run with 7:12 remaining.
Mary’s next drive saw the Marauders drive to the WSC 30 before senior linebacker Tyler Thomsen intercepted a pass with 2:28 to play.
Wayne State outgained Mary in the game 350-332 with 311 yards coming on the ground for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats trailed 10-9 at intermission, getting a 29-yard field goal from Ethan Knudson and an 18-yard touchdown run from Lornenzo Logwood.
Merkuris produced 123 yards on 20 carries and one score followed by Deshawn Massey with 94 yards on 15 attempts.
Trailing 16-9, Logwood scored his second touchdown of the day to help tied the score.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Tavian Willis completed 5 of 11 passes for 39 yards and one interception.
Knudson’s second field goal of the day put WSC up 19-16 before they retook the lead 23-19 with 8:32 remaining, setting up Merkuris’ game-winning touchdown run.
Defensively, senior linebacker Tyler Thomsen recorded 13 tackles with one interception and one pass breakup. Sophomore linebacker Nicholas Joynt added nine stops while senior defensive end MJ Blankenfeld had eight tackles with two sacks for 20 yards.
Wayne State returns to NSIC South Division play next weekend visiting No. 3 Minnesota State in a noon contest at Mankato, Minnesota.
Mary used an interception against Wildcat redshirt freshman quarterback Tavian Willis to get the ball at the WSC 43. The Marauders used a 17-yard pass from Logan Nelson to tight end Brandon McFarlane with 11:28 to play third quarter giving UMary a 16-9 lead.
Later in the third quarter, WSC forced a Mary turnover as Ryan Parker forced a fumble on a sack of UMary quarterback Logan Nelson with Wildcat linebacker Austin Coffman recovering at the 12 and returning the ball to the Mary 1 where Logwood scored his second TD of the day on a one-yard run to tie the score at 16-16.
On Mary’s next drive, WSC forced a 3 and out and blocked the Marauder punt recovering at the Marauder 2. The ‘Cats could not find the end zone and settled for a 27-yard field goal from Knudson to take a 19-16 lead.
Knudson’s second field goal of the day tied him with Nick Hope (36-50 from 2006-09) for the all-time lead in career field goals at Wayne State with 36.
Mary regained the lead midway through the fourth quarter at 23-19 when Nelson fired a six-yard scoring pass to Luke Little to cap a 65-yard drive with 8:32 to play.