Sports shorts for Oct. 2

VOLLEYBALL
NORFOLK beats Fremont
FREMONT — Norfolk improved to 11-6 on the season after sweeping Fremont 26-24, 25-20, 25-16 here Tuesday.
“I was impressed. I think the girls continued to improve, when you look compared to the first score to the last score,” Norfolk coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. “We were able to get in-system and our offense looked good. We had nice passes to Anden (Baumann) which allowed her to set any of our hitters. In fact, our hitting efficiency was .349. That’s exciting to see those types of numbers. We don’t have that go-to power hitter, so the kills are all across the board pretty evenly spread. They did a really good job.”
Norfolk will participate in the Lincoln Northeast invite on Friday.
Norfolk stats
Leah Petty 22 digs, 7 assists; Tessa Gall 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Ali Sovereign 5 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs, 1 ace; Karly Kaline 8 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Erin Schwanebeck 8 kills, 12 digs; Jalen Hoffman 7 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Anden Baumann 4 kills, 26 assists, 12 digs, 4 aces, 1 block.
Battle Creek 3,
HCC 1
BATTLE CREEK — Tria McLean had a triple-double with 19 set assists, 15 kills and 14 digs as Class C No. 1 Battle Creek topped Hartington Cedar Catholic 27-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20.
BriAnna Zohner recorded 13 kills and 13 digs to go with three solo blocks, while Riley Seifert had a team-high 22 digs and 10 kills for the Bravettes. Paytyn Taake tallied 17 digs.
For Cedar Catholic, Brynn Wortmann tallied three service aces and three total blocks. Megan Heimes led with 20 digs. Abby Hochstein had 13 kills, and Kenlee Goeden had 10 kills and three total blocks.
NEXT UP
Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-9) hosts Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Thursday.
Battle Creek (19-2), triangular vs. Boone Central and Elgin Public/Pope John, at Albion, Thursday.
HLHF3,
Pender 0
PENDER — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family swept Pender 25-15, 25-22, 25-16. Olivia Nelson had seven kills for Pender. Ashley Ostrand had a team-leading 16 digs. Teammates Isabelle Felber and Zoey Lehmkuhl each tallied 13 digs.
NEXT UP
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (11-6), hosts Omaha Concordia, Thursday.
Pender (3-12), triangular vs. Neligh-Oakdale and Emerson-Hubbard, at Emerson, Thursday.
Ord 3,
Boone Central 2
ORD — Boone Central fell to Ord 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 14-25, 15-10. Caitlin Nelson recorded a team-high 16 kills and five blocks for the Cardinals. Teammate Natalee Luettel followed with 12 kills. Mara Ranslem knocked down five ace serves, while Marysa Duerksen had 17 digs. Setter Paige Nelson was credited with 36 set assists.
NEXT UP
Boone Central (5-13) hosts triangular vs. Battle Creek and Elgin Public/Pope John, Thursday.
Clarkson/Leigh 3,
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0
CLARKSON — Brittney Urbanek's seven ace serves helped lead Clarkson/Leigh to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Teammates Cassidy Hoffman and Kayden Schumacher had 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Kim Stodola posted four blocks, while Makenna Held was credited with 33 set assists.
NEXT UP
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (10-10) hosts Madison, Thursday.
Clarkson/Leigh (9-6) at Schuyler, Thursday.
North Bend Central 3,
Twin River 0
GENOA — Marissa Morris had seven kills and Eva Fehringer handed out 12 set assists during Twin River's 25-19, 25-9, 25-16 loss to North Bend Central. Defensively, Brianna Konwinski led the Titans with nine digs.
NEXT UP
North Bend Central (14-5) hosts Malcolm, Thursday.
Genoa Twin River (5-13) hosts Central City, Thursday.
Wahoo Neumann 3,
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0
WAHOO — Sophia Hass posted team highs of 15 kills and 12 digs, but Guardian Angels Central Catholic suffered a 25-17, 25-20, 27-25 setback at Wahoo Neumann.
Hanna Knobbe handed out 25 set assists. Brooklyn Bailey added 10 digs.
NEXT UP
West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (9-6) at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Thursday.
Elkhorn Valley 3,
West Holt 0
ATKINSON — Olivia Nall finished with 10 kills and 17 digs as Elkhorn Valley topped West Holt 25-23, 25-15, 25-19. Teammate Bria Gale added 20 digs, while Haley Fleetwood knocked down five ace serves. Carney Black handed out 24 set assists for the Falcons.
NEXT UP
Tilden Elkhorn Valley (11-8) hosts triangular vs. O'Neill St. Mary's and Chambers/Wheeler Central, Thursday.
Atkinson West Holt (4-15) at Crofton, Thursday.
Randolph 3,
Creighton 0
RANDOLPH — Randolph topped Creighton 25-13, 25-19, 25-20. Bailey Beal's 10 kills led the Cardinal hitting attack. Teammate Abby Schmit connected on seven ace serves, while Erin Engel handed out 16 set assists. Jaiden Taylor added six kills and two blocks.
Sierra Nielsen fired a team-high six kills for Creighton. Charlize Wilmes recorded five blocks, while Maycee Zimmerer and Averi Diedrichsen had 10 digs apiece.
NEXT UP
Creighton (3-11) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Thursday.
Randolph (5-13) hosts triangular vs. Bloomfield and Winside, Saturday.
Ponca triangular
Ponca 2,
Emerson-Hubbard 0
Brynn Schock had two kills, while Katie Ahlers finished with 12 digs during Emerson-Hubbard’s 25-5, 25-8 loss to Ponca. Addison Mackling was credited with three set assists.
Wynot 2,
Emerson-Hubbard 0
Karley Heimes fired a team-high nine kills for Wynot during a 25-10, 25-4 win over Emerson-Hubbard. Michaela Lange and Shaelee Planer had four and three ace serves, respectively. Noelle Wieseler contributed nine digs in the Blue Devil win.
Isabella Parker-Diaz had two kills and Brynn Schock tallied nine digs for Emerson-Hubbard.
NEXT UP
Emerson-Hubbard (0-11) host triangular vs. Pender and Neligh-Oakdale, Thursday.
Wynot (12-0) hosts Homer, Thursday.
Ponca (15-3), triangular vs. Pierce and Dakota Valley, S.D., at Pierce, Thursday.
Wausa triangular
WaKefield/Allen 2,
Wausa 0
Alli Jackson finished with five kills and three blocks as Wakefield/Allen topped Wausa 25-18, 25-12. Teammate Chelly Dominguez served up three aces, while Aishah Valenzuela tallied 13 digs for the Trojans. Kaitlyn Kumm and Shelby Timmerman had two kills apiece for Wausa. Kumm also tallied nine digs, while Clara Schindler finished with four set assists.
Hartington-Newcastle 2,
Wakefield/Allen 1
Hartington-Newcastle beat Wakefield/Allen 22-25, 25-18, 25-14. Kayden Jueden and Abbe Morten connected on 13 and 12 kills, respectively, for the Wildcats. Brianna Hopping tallied 22 set assists, while Jueden and Keanna Korth each finished with 15 digs. Hayden Ekberg's seven kills led Wakefield/Allen. Aishah Valenzuela added 13 digs, while Carly Dickens was credited with 18 set assists.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 2,
wausa 0
Kayden Jueden's team-high 15 kills and 10 digs led Hartington-Newcastle to a 25-13, 25-19 win over Wausa. Teammate Abbe Morten had four ace serves, while Brianna Hopping tallied 17 set assists. Morgan Kleinschmit's six kills and two blocks led Wausa. Jaide Kaiser added six set assists and 10 digs.
NEXT UP
Wakefield/Allen (10-10) at Osmond, Thursday.
Wausa (3-9) at Niobrara/Verdigre, Thursday.
Hartington-Newcastle (9-6) hosts Plainview, Thursday.
Wayne triangular
WAYNE 2,
ARLINGTON 0
Lauren Pick finished with a team-high 10 kills as Wayne swept Arlington 25-9, 25-6. Teammate Hailey Backer was credited with nine digs, while Kiara Krusemark finished with 16 set assists.
Wayne 2,
WEST pOINT-BEEMER 0
Sydney Redden and Lauren Pick had 12 and 10 digs, respectively, for Wayne during a 25-9, 25-12 win over West Point-Beemer. Pick also fired 10 kills for the Blue Devils, while Kiara Krusemark handed out 18 set assists.
West Point-Beemer def. Arlington 25-22, 25-17
NEXT UP
Wayne (19-4) hosts Stanton, Thursday.
West Point-Beemer (8-14) hosts Norfolk Catholic, Thursday.
Summerland triangular
Summerland 2,
Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Tiana Thramer had a team-high eight kills, while Ashley Koenig and Sidney Stallbaum had seven each as Summerland beat Niobrara/Verdigre 25-14, 25-12. Avery Cheatum had eight digs, Stallbaum had four solo blocks, and Kyra Nilson dished 26 assists.
Emily Parks and Winona Ware each had three kills for Niobrara/Verdigre. Serina Babock added 10 digs for the Cougars.
Boyd County 2,
niobrara/Verdigre 0
Boyd County beat Niobrara/Verdigre 25-19, 25-13. Summer Guenther tallied 15 digs for Niobrara/Verdigre. Allie Kotrous and Emily Parks each connected on two ace serves, while Emerson Randa had two kills.
Summerland 2,
Boyd County 0
Sidney Stallbaum had seven kills, Tiana Thramer had six, and each contributed three solo blocks as Summerland topped Boyd County 25-20, 25-13. Ashley Koenig tallied 13 digs, and Kyra Nilson had 21 assists.
NEXT UP
Niobrara/Verdigre (1-12) hosts Wausa, Thursday.
Summerland (17-3) hosts North Central, Thursday.
Spencer Boyd County (13-7) at Burke/South Central, S.D., Thursday.
Wisner-Pilger double triangular
Wisner-Pilger 2,
Howells-Dodge 0
Rachel Otten fired nine kills and had three blocks as Wisner-Pilger topped Howells-Dodge 26-24, 26-24. Teammate Alexis Parker connected on four ace serves, while Emily Buhrman had 13 digs. Adi Meyer was credited with 10 digs.
Wisner-Pilger 2,
Madison 0
Lily Otten's five kills led Wisner-Pilger during a 25-10, 25-8 win over Madison. Emily Buhrman added seven digs, while Adi Meyer had 12 set assists.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Madison 25-7, 25-14
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Howells-Dodge 25-13, 29-27
Next UP
Madison (1-18) at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Thursday.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (11-9) hosts Oakland-Crraig, Thursday.
Howells-Dodge (12-5) at Clarkson/Leigh invitational, Saturday.
Wisner-Pilger (12-6) hosts triangular vs. Lutheran High Northeast and Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Oct. 10.
Elgin Public/Pope John triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John 2,
Osmond 0
Elgin Public/Pope John topped Osmond 25-18, 25-23. Kirsten Krebs had nine kills to lead the Wolfpack. Skyler Meis added 17 digs, while Kayce Kallhoff was credited with 14 set assists. Macy Aschoff's 11 kills led the Osmond hitting attack. Grace Gansebom handed out 17 set assists, while Kennedy Johnson added 16 digs.
Central valley 2,
Osmond 0
Central Valley topped Osmond 25-13, 25-23. Kennedy Johnson finished with eight kills and two blocks to lead Osmond. Grace Gansebom had 11 set assists, while Macy Aschoff was credited with 14 digs.
Central Valley 2,
Elgin Oublic/Oope John 0
Elgin Public/Pope John lost to Central Valley 25-23, 25-10. Lexi Bode and Kirsten Krebs each fired five kills for Elgin Public/Pope John. Skyler Meis and Taylynne Charf had eight digs apiece. Charf handed out 10 set assists.
NEXT UP
Osmond (7-6) hosts Wakefield/Allen, Thursday.
Elgin Public/Pope John Central (7-10), triangular vs. Boone Central and Battle Creek, at Albion, Thursday.
Omaha Nation triangular
Winnebago 2,
Omaha Nation 0
Winnebago beat Omaha Nation 25-16, 25-13. Leila Aldrich had two kills for Omaha Nation. Teammate Janissa Whitewater added two ace serves.
Omaha Nation 2,
Walthill 1
Caliyona Grant and Kyleigh Merrick fired three ace serves apiece as Omaha Nation held on to beat Walthill 25-14, 18-25, 25-23. Sylvia Valentino and Leila Aldrich had seven kills each. Merrick also finished with 13 set assists.
NEXT UP
Omaha Nation (9-7), host Cornerstone Christian, Oct. 10.
Walthill (5-8), triangular vs. Emerson-Hubbard and Wynot, at Walthill, Tuesday.
Winnebago (8-9), host Winside, Thursday.
Riverside triangular
Riverside 2,
St. Edward 0
Emma Olson tallied three kills and two ace serves during St. Edward's 25-16, 25-15 loss to Riverside.
Spalding accademy 2,
St. Edward 1
Maddie Reeves and Emma Olson had five kills apiece for St. Edward during a 25-21, 18-25, 26-24 loss to Spalding Academy. Olson was also credited with five ace serves, while Lainey Werts contributed three blocks and seven set assists.
NEXT UP
St. Edward (1-11), triangular vs. Madison and Riverside, at Cedar Rapids, Monday.
scores only
Regular season
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Pierce 25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 20-25, 18-16
NEXT UP
Pierce (5-13) hosts triangular vs. Ponca and Dakota Valley, S.D., Thursday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-8) hosts Creighton, Thursday.
Bloomfield triangular
Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield 25-22, 25-22
Neligh-Oakdale def. Plainview 25-17, 25-16.
NEXT UP
Neligh-Oakdale (9-5), triangular vs. Pender and Emerson-Hubbard, at Emerson, Thursday.
Bloomfield (2-11), triangular vs. Randolph and Winside, at Randolph, Saturday.
Plainview (3-11) at Hartington-Newcastle, Thursday.
Oakland-Craig triangular
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton 25-17, 25-21
Oakland-Craig def. Tekamah-Herman 25-11, 25-15
Next UP
Stanton (11-9) at Wayne, Thursday.
Oakland-Craig (12-5) at Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Thursday.
Tekamah-Herman (2-15) at Raymond Central invitational, Saturday.
Valentine triangular
Valentine def. North Central 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
North Central def. Cody-Kilgore 25-18, 25-18
Valentine def. Cody-Kilgore 25-16, 25-6
NEXT UP
Bassett North Central (9-7) vs. Summerland, at Orchard, Thursday.
Valentine (8-9) at Hershey, Thursday.
Junior high teams take four
The Norfolk Junior High seventh-grade volleyball teams recently swept four matches from Yankton.
Norfolk won the “A” match 25-18, 21-25, 15-1. Statistical leaders for Norfolk were Alexa Brown (14 points, seven aces, three set assists), Kierstyn Linn (eight points, three aces, three kills) and Jaden Kiichler (four kills).
In the “B” match, Karagen Doele and Jaisa Petty had two ace serves each in a 25-14, 25-13 win.
Norfolk won the “C” match 25-9, 25-15. Helena Frey and Allie Painter led Norfolk with 11 and seven ace serves, respectively.
In the “D” match, top servers Hanna Werner and Carley Garrod led Norfolk to a 25-15, 25-14 win.
FOOTBALL
Columbus blanks Norfolk
COLUMBUS — The Columbus junior varsity shut out Norfolk 35-0 on Monday at Pawnee Park.
Brett Reestman led the Panther defense with 11 tackles and an interception. Offensively, T.J. Salmon caught four passes for 25 yards.
Seventh-grade teams in action
Norfolk Junior High seventh-grade football teams split games against Sioux City Heelan and Sioux City West on Monday.
Led by Chase Swanson, Norfolk won the “A” game 34-20. Swanson had touchdowns runs of eight and 13 yards, and returned a kickoff 70 yards for another score. Brayden Long added a 66-yard touchdown run.
Leading tacklers for Norfolk were Rylee Hammer, Hayden Kuehner and Swanson. Ethan Synovec had an interception and Hudson Merkel had a fumble recovery.
In the “B” game, Sioux City West defeated Norfolk 20-18 in overtime. Scoring for Norfolk were Victoria Maxey on runs of 20 and four yards, Cole Fundus from two yards out, and Cruz Cabrera on a 60 yards kickoff return.
The next game for the seventh-grade “A” team is Thursday against Grand Island at Memorial Field.
SOFTBALL
Norfolk JV splits with Pius X
The Norfolk junior varsity team split games with Lincoln Pius X on Monday, winning 5-3 and losing 9-3.