Sports shorts for Oct. 29

SOCCER
Wayne State blanks Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. — Senior Sophie Ketchmark scored a pair of goals to lead the Wayne State’s women to a 2-0 win on Sunday at Minnesota Crookston.
The Wildcats improveed to 6-5-4 on the season, 6-4-2 in the Northern Sun Conference.
Ketchmark got off back-to-back shots within two minutes when the second one found the back of the net at the 17:52 mark for a 1-0 Wildcat lead.
The score stayed the same until late in the contest when Ketchmark scored her second goal with just 7:47 remaining to give Wayne State a 2-0 shutout win.
After recording just one more shot than Minnesota Crookston in the first half (7-6), Wayne State held an 8-1 advantage in shots in the second half to finish the contest with a 15-7 shot advantage including 8-2 in shots on goal.
The Wildcats had seven corner kicks in the contest to just two for the Golden Eagles.
Ketchmark paced the Wayne State offense with five shots and three on goal with two goals. Rylie Wehner and Megan Phillips each notched two shots on goal with Abby Sutton recording the other Wildcat shot on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham had two saves in the contest while recording her sixth shutout of the year.
VOLLEYBALL
Wayne State slips to 12th
WAYNE — The Wayne State volleyball team slipped four spots to 12th in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II top-25 coaches poll released Monday. The 18-4 Wildcats, 9-4 in the Northern Sun Conference, received 610 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.
Wayne State split NSIC road matches over the weekend, winning 3-0 at Minnesota Crookston followed by a 3-1 setback at Bemidji State.
The Wildcats play two matches this week, visiting Augustana on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. followed by a Saturday afternoon 1 p.m. home contest vs. Sioux Falls.
BASKETBALL
Crofton to host youth tourney
CROFTON — The Crofton Booster Club youth basketball tournament is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25 and 26.
The tourney is open to boys and girls teams in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh/eighth grades. Cost is $100 per team if registered by Jan. 6. Late registration fee is $110.
For more information, contact Haley Schmidt at 402-360-1488.