VOLLEYBALL
No. 4 Knights sweep Trojans
BATTLE CREEK — Class C No. 4 Norfolk Catholic was motivated after its loss in the semifinals, and it showed in a 25-22, 25-12, 25-11 sweep of Class D No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the third-place match of the Mid-State Conference tournament.
"I'm just proud of how the girls responded from Tuesday," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. They came to work, ready to practice on Wednesday and they were really determined to fix the things we needed to fix from Tuesday. So, I thought the girls came out and were aggressive from the get-go."
What needed to be fixed?
"Our serving and we had a lot of errors that we normally don't have," she said. "We fixed a lot of those errors, especially serving and passing, we knew we had to be better at tonight."
Channatee Robles and Carly Marshall both totaled double-doubles. Robles led the Knights' attack with 14 kills to go with 10 digs, and Marshall tallied 34 set assists and 10 digs.
Hayden Wolf finished with 13 kills and three service aces, and Mary Fennessy added three ace serves. Abby Miller came up big at the net with six solo blocks to go with eight kills. Taylor Kautz led with 11 digs.
Norfolk Catholic stats
Carly Marshall 2k, 10d, 34s; Mary Fennessy 5k, 3a, 2b, 2d; Anna Neuhalfen 6d, 2s; Abby Miller 8k, 6b, 1d; Taylor Kautz 11d; Hayden Wolf 13k, 3a, 8d, 1s; Channatee Robles 14k, 2a, 1b, 10d; Hannah Wilcox 1k, 3d.
NEXT UP
Norfolk Catholic (22-5), C1-7 subdistrict, at Norfolk High, Monday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (15-12), D1-3 subdistrict, at Ponca, Monday.
Panthers fall in five-set match
LINCOLN — Both Norfolk and Lincoln East wanted the momentum of a victory in the fifth-place match of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
But it was the Spartans that grabbed the momentum by defeating the Panthers 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Jalen Hoffman notched a double-double for Norfolk with a team-best 13 kills to go with 17 digs. Anden Baumann set up the offense with 47 set assists, and Ali Sovereign finished with 12 kills, four ace serves and four ace blocks. Leah Petty led back-row play with 22 digs.
Norfolk (16-19) is assigned to the A-3 district tournament at Lincoln Pius X, where it will face No. 2-seeded Lincoln Southeast (19-14) Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
Norfolk stats
Leah Petty 22d; Tessa Gall 6k, 3d; Ali Sovereign 12k, 4a, 4b, 7d; Karly Kalin 9k, 2b, 15d; Erin Schwanebeck 4k, 1b, 12d; Jalen Hoffman 13k, 2b, 17d; Anden Baumann 4k, 47s, 9d.
NEXT UP
Norfolk (16-19), A-3 district, at Lincoln Pius X, Tuesday.
McCool Junction 3
St. Edward 0
McCOOL JUNCTION - Olivia Johnson had 10 kills and two service aces, Sophia Hoffschneider added 19 digs as McCool Junction defeated St. Edward 25-10, 25-15, 25-19.
NEXT UP
St. Edward (3-20), D2-5 subdistrict, at Central Valley, Monday.
Humphrey St. Francis 3
Central Valley 1
HUMPHREY — Class D No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis had three girls reach double-digits in kills and five girls reach double-digits in digs - including 31 digs from Alissa Kosch - as the Flyers defeated Central Valley 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18.
NEXT UP
Humphrey St. Francis (19-4), D2-5 subdistrict, at Central Valley, Monday.
Howells-Dodge 3
Tekamah-Herman 0
HOWELLS - Howells-Dodge blanked Tekamah-Herman 25-16, 25-21- 27-25 to close regular season play. Brooklyn Macholan delivered 13 kills and two blocks, while Alyssa Coufal had 16 assists for the Jags.
NEXT UP
Howells-Dodge (19-13), C2-5 subdistrict at. Norfolk Catholic, Monday.
Tekamah-Herman (3-27), C2-2 subdistrict, at West Point-Beemer, Monday.
Osmond 3,
Riverside 1
CEDAR RAPIDS — Grace Gansebom had a double-double with 16 set assists and 14 digs to go with five service aces, Kennedy Johnson added another five service aces, and Osmond defeated Riverside 25-17, 7-25, 25-21, 27-25.
Macy Aschoff led the TIgers' attack with 12 kills, and Johnson added nine.
NEXT UP
Osmond (12-12), D1-4 subdistrict, at Battle Creek, Monday.
Mid-State at Battle Creek
Fifth place
O'Neill 3
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 2
Despite 10 kills and 11 blocks from Evelyn Wooldrik, the Guardian Angels of Central Catholic lost a five-set match to O'Neill 21-25, 25-14, 15-25, 25-22, 10-15.
NEXT UP
West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (13-11), C2-4 subdistrict, at Pender, Monday.
O'Neill (17-11), C1-9 subdistrict at Rock County, Monday.
Mid-State triangular at Pierce
Boone central 2
Pierce 0
Mara Ranslem had eight kills and one ace serve while Paige Nelson dished out 26 assists as Boone Central took down Pierce 25-21, 25-18.
Crofton 2
Boone Central 1
Jayden Jordan had four kills and a team-high 17 digs as Crofton topped Boone Central 25-21, 15-25, 25-14. Taylor Schieffer added 14 assists for the Warriors.
Pierce def. Crofton 23-25, 25-15, 25-19
NEXT UP
Pierce (10-20), C1-7 subdistrict, at Norfolk High, Monday.
Boone Central (9-21) C1-8 subdistrict, at Columbus High, Monday.
Crofton (11-15), C2-7 subdistrict at Neligh-Oakdale, Monday.
Logan View/S-S triangular
Wisner-Pilger 2
Fort Calhoun 0
Class C No. 8 Wisner-Pilger swept all four sets it played during Thursday's triangular, including a 25-16, 25-17 decision. Eight players recorded at least one kill for the Gators.
Karrin Jindra had team-bests of seven kills and two service aces, while Emily Buhrman had 12 digs.
Wisner-Pilger 2
Logan view/Scribner-Snyder 0
Karrin Jindra had 11 digs, Rachel Otten tallied nine kills and a pair of solo blocks, and Wisner-Pilger defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-23, 25-17.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-22
NEXT UP
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (14-13x), C1-3 subdistrict, at Wisner-Pilger, Monday.
Wisner-Pilger (18-10x), C2-4 subdistrict, at Pender, Monday.
Winnebago triangular
Wakefield/Allen 2
Homer 0
Alex Arenas tallied up eight kills and 10 digs while Carly Dickens dished out 20 assists as Wakefield/Allen swept Homer 25-12, 27-25.
Wakefield/Allen 2
Winnebago 0
Jordyn Carr had eight kills and 14 digs, Chelly Dominguez had four ace serves, and Carly Dickens had a team-high 19 assists as Wakefield/Allen defeated Winnebago 25-17, 25-19.
Homer def. Winnebago, 14-25, 25-17, 25-21
NEXT UP
Winnebago (13-15), C1-3 subdistrict, at Wisner-Pilger, Monday.
Homer (11-19), C2-4 subdistrict, at Pender, Monday.
Wakefield/Allen (18-12), C1-3 subdistrict, at Wisner-Pilger, Monday.
Scores only
Omaha Nation def. Walthill 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
NEXT UP
Omaha Nation (12-14), D1-1 subdistrict, at Oakland-Craig, Monday.
North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview 17-25, 16-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-8
NEXT UP
North Bend Central (20-7), C1-4 subdistrict, at Fremont, Monday.
FOOOTBALL
11-man
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56,
Stanton 7
STANTON — Jacob Keiser needed just 10 carries to rush for 305 yards and five touchdowns, and Class C No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic in a 56-7 victory over Stanton.
All five of Keiser's touchdowns were 30 yards or longer, and three were 59 yards or longer. The Trojans averaged 14.7 yards per carry as a team with 397 rushing yards.
The Mustangs were limited to 159 yards rushing on 51 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per try.
Hartington CC (5-4) 14 21 14 7 — 56
At Stanton (2-7) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Scoring summary
HCC: Jacob Keiser 65 run (Ted Bengston kick)
HCC: Keiser 30 run (Blake Arens kick)
HCC: Keiser 59 run (Bengston kick)
HCC: Nathan Potts 5 run (Arens kick)
HCC: Tate Thoene 11 run (Bengston kick)
HCC: Keiser 40 run (Bengston kick)
HCC: Keiser 69 run (Arens kick)
HCC: Easton Becker 10 run (Arens kick)
STA: Gage Tighe 5 run (Brayan Acuna kick)
Pierce 55,
Boone Central 20
ALBION — Class C No. 1 Pierce finished a perfect regular season for the second straight year, this time with a 55-20 victory at Boone Central.
Carson Oestreich accounted for three total touchdowns, while Brett Tinker rushed for a pair of scores. Dalton Freeman ran for one touchdown and threw another.
Pierce (9-0) 20 22 7 6 — 55
At Boone Central (2-7) 0 7 0 13 — 20
Pierce Scoring summary
PIE: Dalton Freeman 14 run (PAT failed)
PIE: Brett Tinker 25 run (Garret Meier pass from Freeman)
PIE: Tinker 3 run (PAT failed)
PIE: Carson Oestreich 19 pass from Freeman (Logan Moeller pass from Freeman)
PIE: Oestreich 3 run (Chaden Roth kick)
PIE: Oestreich 9 run (Roth kick)
PIE: Dean Orwig 48 run (Roth kick)
PIE: David Dale 1 run (PAT failed)
Valentine 40,
O'Neill 7
O'NEILL — Previously-ranked Valentine improved to a game above .500 with a 40-7 victory over O'Neill.
Jon Keller completed 15 of 21 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed 11 times for 58 yards and two more scores. Six Badgers caught at least one pass, led by Chris Williams' four catches for 45 yards and two scores. Brysen Limbach caught three passes for a team-best 52 yards. Valentine held O'Neill to 113 yards of total offense.
Valentine (5-4) 0 13 14 13 — 40
At O'Neill (2-7) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Scoring summary
VAL: Chris Williams 7 pass from Jon Keller (Chase Olson kick)
VAL: Williams 32 pass from Keller (PAT failed)
VAL: Gage Krolikowski 84 kickoff return (Olson kick)
VAL: Keller 1 run (Olson kick)
VAL: Keller 2 run (Olson kick)
VAL: Morgan McGinley 41 run (PAT failed
O'NE: Fabian Acevedo 20 fumble return (Angel Lopez kick)
Eight-man
Central Valley 53,
Stuart 21
STUART — Central Valley led 40-8 at halftime, and the visiting Cougars finished a perfect regular season at the hands of Stuart 53-21.
Ryan Steinhauser completed 12 of 21 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos, but Stuart was held to 1.7 yards per carry on 22 carries.
Central Valley (8-0) 12 28 6 7 — 53
At Stuart (2-6) 0 8 0 13 — 21
Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing 57,
Clearwater/Orchard 14
CHAMBERS — Class C No. 9 Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing allowed the first touchdown, but the host Renegades scored the next 57 points on its way to a 57-14 victory over Clearwater/Orchard.
Wyatt Wagner rushed for three touchdowns, Jackson Waldo scored two more on the ground, and Joshua Klabenes returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Clearwater/Orchard (1-7) 6 0 0 8 — 14
At Chambers/WC/Ewing (7-1) 21 14 14 8 — 57
Scoring summary
C/O: Eli Macke 21 run (PAT failed)
CWCE: Jackson Waldo 16 run (Fran Ferran kick)
CWCE: Wyatt Wagner 6 run (Ferran kick)
CWCE: Cole Duba 1 run (Ferran kick)
CWCE: Joshua Klabenes 23 fumble return (Ferran kick)
CWCE: Wagner 7 run (Ferran kick)
CWCE: Wagner 3 run (Ferran kick)
CWCE: Wado 7 run (Ferran kick)
CWCE: Ferran 37 pass from Bryson Abbott (Abbott run)
C/O: Jaykwon Petite 13 run (Petite run)
Riverside 60,
Osmond 16
CEDAR RAPIDS — Jeffrey Schmeits led Riverside with five total touchdowns to defeat Osmond 60-16 on Thursday.
He rushed 21 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns, and he caught three passes for 101 yards and two more touchdowns. Tony Berger completed 7 of 11 passes for 169 yards and three more touchdowns.
Osmond (2-6) 0 0 0 16 — 16
At Riverside (5-3) 16 22 16 6 — 60
Pender 61,
Omaha Christian Academy 0
OMAHA - Pender scored 41 points in the first quarter on its way to improving to .500 with a 61-0 victory at Omaha Christian Academy on Thursday.
Pender (4-4) 41 7 7 6 — 61
At Omaha Christian (0-8) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Randolph 41,
Wausa 0
RANDOLPH - Carter Schnoor was 12 of 17 passing for 129 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for a 25-yard touchdown, and intercepted three passes on defense as Randolph recorded its third win of the season, 41-0 over Wausa.
Justin Haselhorst added 92 rushing yards on 20 carries for the hosts, and Keaton Backhaus caught four passes for 62 yards. Ethan Baue rushed 18 times for 71 yards for the visiting Vikings.
Wausa (1-7) 0 0 0 0 — 0
At Randolph (3-5) 8 14 12 7 — 41
Scoring summary
RAN: Justin Haselhorst 11 run (Tyson Junck pass from Carter Schnoor)
RAN: Keaton Backhaus 30 pass from Schnoor (Haselhorst pass from Schnoor)
RAN: Schnoor 25 run (PAT failed)
RAN: Cadein Villwok 9 pass from Schnoor (PAT failed)
RAN: Backhaus 22 pass from Schnoor (PAT failed)
RAN: Haselhorst 17 pass from Schnoor (Backhaus kick)
Scores only
Creighton 68, Boyd County 20
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 60, Elkhorn Valley 22