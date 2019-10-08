Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 8

Sports shorts and scores

SOFTBALL

Class B softball subdistricts

Wayne High School softball coach Rob Sweetland recorded his 500th career victory Monday during the B-5 subdistrict tournament in Wayne to highlight the start of Class B softball subdistricts, which began Monday with championships set for Tuesday. Class C district tournaments are scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Sweetland was joined by current and former Wayne High School softball players and coaches following the team’s 3-0 victory over Seward.

x-eliminated

B-4 at Norris

Monday

Game 1 ­— Norris 8, West Point-Beemer 0

Game 2 ­— Waverly 16, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Game 3 ­— Ashland-Greenwood 14, x-West Point-Beemer 12

Game 4 ­— Waverly 3, Norris 2

Tuesday

Game 5 — Ashland-Greenwood vs. Norris, 2 p.m.

Championship ­— Waverly vs. Game 5 winner, 3:45 p.m.

B-5 at Crete

Monday

Game 1 ­— Crete 14, North Bend Central 0

Game 2 ­— Beatrice 12, NEN 0

Game 3 ­— NEN 14, x-North Bend Central 0

Game 4 ­— Beatrice 7, Crete 4

Tuesday

Game 5 ­— NEN vs. Crete, 2 p.m.

Championship — Beatrice vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

B-6 at Wayne

Monday

Game 1 ­— Wayne 12, Schuyler 0

Game 2 ­— Seward 10, Blue River 0

Game 3 ­— Blue River 7, x-Schuyler 0

Game 4 ­— Wayne 3, Seward 0

Tuesday

Game 5 ­— Blue River vs. Seward, 2 p.m.

Championship — Wayne vs. Game 5 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Other Area box scores

Madison/H/L 002 30 — 5

Boone Central 840 11 — 14

WP: Avery Olnes. 2B: (BC) Leighann Miller. 3B: (BC) Lauren Hedlund 3, Mattie Young. HR: (BC) Ashtyn Hedlund.

Madison/H/L 100 1 — 2 1 2

Twin River 633 X — 12 9 1

WP: Emilee Spitz. 2B: (TR) Alexis Cherry 2. 3B: (TR) Payton Rinkol, Caitlyn Van Winkle.

Boone Central 210 40 — 7 7 0

Twin River 002 31 — 6 7 4

n WP: Emily Groeteke. LP: Emilee Spitz. SV: Ashtyn Hedlund. 2B: (BC) Mattie Young; (TR) Payton Rinkol, Emilee Spitz. HR: (TR) Natalie Reeg.

Centura/Central Valley 201 000 6 — 9

O’Neill 102 000 1 — 4

n WP: Kilee Ackles.

VOLLEYBALL

Wayne State remains No. 15

WAYNE — Wayne State College remained 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday.

The 13-2 Wildcats, 4-2 in the Northern Sun Conference, received 459 points in voting conducted by Division II coaches across the nation.

Wayne State split NSIC home matches over the weekend, sweeping Minnesota State 3-0 before falling in five sets to No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul. The Wildcats will be on the road this weekend visiting No. 19 Winona State on Friday and No. 18-ranked Upper Iowa on Saturday.

Tekamah native honored

SIOUX CITY — College of Saint Mary outside Elizabeth Dlouhy was named this week’s Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball attacker of the week.

Dlouhy, a sophomore, from Tekamah, Nebraska, led the College of Saint Mary to a perfect 3-0 record last week. She reached double digits in kills in all three contests, including 14 in a five-set win over Morningside who was receiving votes in last week’s NAIA poll.

For the week, she had 38 kills along with seven blocks.

FOOTBALL

Joynt top defensive player

WAYNE — Nicholas Joynt of Wayne State was named the Northern Sun Conference’s defensive Player of the week following his performance in Saturday’s 30-7 homecoming win over Minnesota Crookston.

Joynt, a 6-1, 200-pound sophomore linebacker from Garner, Iowa, recorded a career-best 14 tackles with one sack, two tackles for loss, a safety and fumble recovery in leading the Wildcat defense.

He was credited with 10 solo tackles and made a 12-yard tackle for loss on a safety after tackling Minnesota Crookston punter Alex Holz in the end zone.

Wayne State is 2-3 on the season (1-3 NSIC South) and will play at No. 23 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

GOLF

Unkel records hole-in-one

Tyler Unkel of Battle Creek aced the No. 8 hole at Evergreen Hill Golf Course near Battle Creek on Sunday. Unkel used an 8-iron on the 146-yard par 3 hole.

RUNNING

St. Francis kids fun run held

HUMPHREY — Isaac Parks and Sarah Patzel, both of Lincoln won the boys’ and girls’ divisions of the St. Francis kids fun run on Sunday here.

Parks covered the one-mile distance in 6 minutes, 16 seconds, while Patzel was close behind in 6:36.

Age-group winners and area top-three

Boys 8 and under: 1. John Boesch, Omaha; 3. Evan Fisher, Norfolk.

Girls 8 and under: 1. Leighton Krings, Humphrey; 2. Claire Wegener, Humphrey; 3. Lauren Fisher, Norfolk.

Boys 9: 1. Klayton Brandl, Humphrey; 3. Jadyn Olmer, Humphrey.

Girls 9: 1. Eva Klassen, Lindsay; 3. Grace Braun, Humphrey.

Boys 10: 1. Jaiden Anderson, Humphrey.

Girls 10: 1. Emily Stricklin, Humphrey; 3. September Babel, Lindsay.

Boys 11: 1. Matthew Brockhaus, Madison; 2. Wyatt Brandl, Humphrey.

Girls 11: 1. Kali Jarosz, Humphrey; 2. Jayda Krings, Humphrey; 3. Grace McPhillips, Humphrey.

Boys 12: 1. Devin Riedmiller, Columbus; 2. Carson Wessel, Humphrey.

Girls 12: 1. Micheli Fisher, Norfolk.

Boys half-mile: 1. Jameson Small, Humphrey.

Girls half-mile: 1. Jordi Jo Reichmuth, Humphrey.

Tags

In other news

Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 8

Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 8

Sports shorts and scores from Class B softball subdistricts; Wayne State volleyball; Tekamah native honored; Joynt top defensive player; Tyler Unkel records hole-in-one; St. Francis kids fun run held. 

Panther softball team ending a 12-season drought

Panther softball team ending a 12-season drought

George W. Bush was in his second term as president, Daniel Powter topped the pop charts with "Bad Day" and astronomers decided that Pluto was no longer a planet. The year was 2006. It was also the last time a Norfolk High softball team finished with a winning record.