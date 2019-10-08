Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 8

SOFTBALL
Class B softball subdistricts
Wayne High School softball coach Rob Sweetland recorded his 500th career victory Monday during the B-5 subdistrict tournament in Wayne to highlight the start of Class B softball subdistricts, which began Monday with championships set for Tuesday. Class C district tournaments are scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Sweetland was joined by current and former Wayne High School softball players and coaches following the team’s 3-0 victory over Seward.
x-eliminated
B-4 at Norris
Monday
Game 1 — Norris 8, West Point-Beemer 0
Game 2 — Waverly 16, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Game 3 — Ashland-Greenwood 14, x-West Point-Beemer 12
Game 4 — Waverly 3, Norris 2
Tuesday
Game 5 — Ashland-Greenwood vs. Norris, 2 p.m.
Championship — Waverly vs. Game 5 winner, 3:45 p.m.
B-5 at Crete
Monday
Game 1 — Crete 14, North Bend Central 0
Game 2 — Beatrice 12, NEN 0
Game 3 — NEN 14, x-North Bend Central 0
Game 4 — Beatrice 7, Crete 4
Tuesday
Game 5 — NEN vs. Crete, 2 p.m.
Championship — Beatrice vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
B-6 at Wayne
Monday
Game 1 — Wayne 12, Schuyler 0
Game 2 — Seward 10, Blue River 0
Game 3 — Blue River 7, x-Schuyler 0
Game 4 — Wayne 3, Seward 0
Tuesday
Game 5 — Blue River vs. Seward, 2 p.m.
Championship — Wayne vs. Game 5 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Other Area box scores
Madison/H/L 002 30 — 5
Boone Central 840 11 — 14
WP: Avery Olnes. 2B: (BC) Leighann Miller. 3B: (BC) Lauren Hedlund 3, Mattie Young. HR: (BC) Ashtyn Hedlund.
Madison/H/L 100 1 — 2 1 2
Twin River 633 X — 12 9 1
WP: Emilee Spitz. 2B: (TR) Alexis Cherry 2. 3B: (TR) Payton Rinkol, Caitlyn Van Winkle.
Boone Central 210 40 — 7 7 0
Twin River 002 31 — 6 7 4
n WP: Emily Groeteke. LP: Emilee Spitz. SV: Ashtyn Hedlund. 2B: (BC) Mattie Young; (TR) Payton Rinkol, Emilee Spitz. HR: (TR) Natalie Reeg.
Centura/Central Valley 201 000 6 — 9
O’Neill 102 000 1 — 4
n WP: Kilee Ackles.
VOLLEYBALL
Wayne State remains No. 15
WAYNE — Wayne State College remained 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday.
The 13-2 Wildcats, 4-2 in the Northern Sun Conference, received 459 points in voting conducted by Division II coaches across the nation.
Wayne State split NSIC home matches over the weekend, sweeping Minnesota State 3-0 before falling in five sets to No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul. The Wildcats will be on the road this weekend visiting No. 19 Winona State on Friday and No. 18-ranked Upper Iowa on Saturday.
Tekamah native honored
SIOUX CITY — College of Saint Mary outside Elizabeth Dlouhy was named this week’s Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball attacker of the week.
Dlouhy, a sophomore, from Tekamah, Nebraska, led the College of Saint Mary to a perfect 3-0 record last week. She reached double digits in kills in all three contests, including 14 in a five-set win over Morningside who was receiving votes in last week’s NAIA poll.
For the week, she had 38 kills along with seven blocks.
FOOTBALL
Joynt top defensive player
WAYNE — Nicholas Joynt of Wayne State was named the Northern Sun Conference’s defensive Player of the week following his performance in Saturday’s 30-7 homecoming win over Minnesota Crookston.
Joynt, a 6-1, 200-pound sophomore linebacker from Garner, Iowa, recorded a career-best 14 tackles with one sack, two tackles for loss, a safety and fumble recovery in leading the Wildcat defense.
He was credited with 10 solo tackles and made a 12-yard tackle for loss on a safety after tackling Minnesota Crookston punter Alex Holz in the end zone.
Wayne State is 2-3 on the season (1-3 NSIC South) and will play at No. 23 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
GOLF
Unkel records hole-in-one
Tyler Unkel of Battle Creek aced the No. 8 hole at Evergreen Hill Golf Course near Battle Creek on Sunday. Unkel used an 8-iron on the 146-yard par 3 hole.
RUNNING
St. Francis kids fun run held
HUMPHREY — Isaac Parks and Sarah Patzel, both of Lincoln won the boys’ and girls’ divisions of the St. Francis kids fun run on Sunday here.
Parks covered the one-mile distance in 6 minutes, 16 seconds, while Patzel was close behind in 6:36.
Age-group winners and area top-three
Boys 8 and under: 1. John Boesch, Omaha; 3. Evan Fisher, Norfolk.
Girls 8 and under: 1. Leighton Krings, Humphrey; 2. Claire Wegener, Humphrey; 3. Lauren Fisher, Norfolk.
Boys 9: 1. Klayton Brandl, Humphrey; 3. Jadyn Olmer, Humphrey.
Girls 9: 1. Eva Klassen, Lindsay; 3. Grace Braun, Humphrey.
Boys 10: 1. Jaiden Anderson, Humphrey.
Girls 10: 1. Emily Stricklin, Humphrey; 3. September Babel, Lindsay.
Boys 11: 1. Matthew Brockhaus, Madison; 2. Wyatt Brandl, Humphrey.
Girls 11: 1. Kali Jarosz, Humphrey; 2. Jayda Krings, Humphrey; 3. Grace McPhillips, Humphrey.
Boys 12: 1. Devin Riedmiller, Columbus; 2. Carson Wessel, Humphrey.
Girls 12: 1. Micheli Fisher, Norfolk.
Boys half-mile: 1. Jameson Small, Humphrey.
Girls half-mile: 1. Jordi Jo Reichmuth, Humphrey.