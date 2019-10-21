Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 21

VOLLEYBALL
LHNE takes Eagle Classic
Lutheran High Northeast won its own tournament on Saturday. The five-team round-robin event came down to the host Eagles and Summerland (Ewing/Clearwater/Orchard). Both had defeated the other three teams — South Sioux City, Blair and Niobrara/Verdigre — earlier in the day.
Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said Summerland put up a big block. “We struggled in the first set to attack around their block,” she said. “Offensively we learned we had to set our pin hitters to keep their block off balance while our middles worked hard to put up a better block on them.”
The 25-6 Eagles close out the regular season on Tuesday at Stanton.
Lutheran High Northeast 2,
Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Lutheran High topped Niobrara/Verdigre 25-1, 25-12. Chloe Bitney’s five kills led Lutheran High. Chloe Spence handed out 14 set assists, while Maddie Becker and Amber Bockelman tallied five digs apiece. Emerson Randa recorded two kills for Niobrara/Verdigre while Emily Parks and Summer Guenther had 10 digs each.
-LHNE: Kendra Rosberg 2k, 2b; Chloe Spence 1k, 14s, 1a, 2d; Becca Gebhardt 4k, 1b; Grace Bitney 3k, 1d; Lauren Buhrman 1k, 1d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 3k, 1b, 2d; Mia Furst 1k, 1a, 2d; Chloe Bitney 5k; Maddie Becker 3s, 1d; Amber Bockelman 3a, 5d; Halle Berner 6a, 5d; Alyssa Marotz 1d.
Lutheran High Northeast 2,
South Sioux City 0
Becca Gebhardt fired seven kills for Lutheran High Northeast during a 25-7, 25-10 win over South Sioux City. Chloe Spence and Mia Furst each knocked down two ace serves. Spence was also credited with nine set assists and 15 digs.
- LHNE: Kendra Rosberg 3k; Chloe Spence 9s, 1b, 2a, 15d; Becca Gebhardt 7k, 1s, 1a, 7d; Grace Bitney 1k, 1a, 1d; Lauren Buhrman 1k, 1b; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 3k, 1d; Morgan Holdorf 3k, 1d; Mia Furst 2a, 2d; Chloe Bitney 1k, 2d; Maddie Becker 5s, 5d; Amber Bockelman 3d; Halle Berner 2s, 1a, 12d; Alyssa Marotz 1a, 2d; Avery Koeppe 1d.
Lutheran High Northeast 2,
Blair 0
Aubrey Herbolsheimer’s eight kills led Lutheran High Northeast during a 25-12, 25-11 win over Blair. Becca Gebhardt followed with seven kills. Mia Furst and Halle Berner knocked down two ace serves apiece. Berner also contributed eight digs.
- LHNE: Kendra Rosberg 2k; Chloe Spence 2k, 19s, 1a, 6d; Becca Gebhardt 7k, 4d; Grace Bitney 2k, 1b, 1a, 2d; Lauren Buhrman 3k, 3d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 8k, 2b, 1d; Morgan Holdorf 2k, 1d; Mia Furst 1k, 2a, 4d; Chloe Bitney 1k, 1d; Maddie Becker 8s, 2d; Amber Bockelman 4d; Halle Berner 1s, 2a, 8d; Avery Koeppe 1d.
Lutheran High Northeast 2,
Summerland 0
In the de facto championship match, Becca Gebhardt connected on 12 kills as Lutheran High Northeast swept Summerland 25-21, 25-14. Chloe Spence handed out nine set assists, while Halle Berner tallied 10 digs for the Eagles. Tiana Thramer led the Bobcats with seven kills while Brenna Wagner recorded seven digs, Ashley Koenig two service aces and Kyra Nilson, 15 set assists.
- LHNE: Kendra Rosberg; Chloe Spence; Becca Gebhardt; Grace Bitney; Lauren Buhrman; Aubrey Herbolsheimer; Morgan Holdorf; Mia Furst; Chloe Bitney; Maddie Becker; Amber Bockelman; Halle Berner; Alyssa Marotz.
Wildcats defeat No. 8 SCSU
WAYNE — No. 11 Wayne State recorded 11 blocks and forced 22 attack errors in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of No. 8 St. Cloud State in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium.
WSC is now 17-3 and 8-3 in the NSIC while SCSU is 15-4 and 7-4 in league play.
Wayne State hit .270 in the match with 45 kills and just 11 errors on 126 attacks while SCSU hit .127 with 37 kills, 22 errors and 118 attacks. SCSU held a 61-50 edge in digs, but WSC outblocked the Huskies 11-2.
Freshman outside hitter Kelsie Cada recorded a team-high 12 kills followed by seniors Tarrin Beller with nine and Jaci Brahmer eight. Brahmer had six blocks with Beller and Rachel Walker adding five apiece. Walker handed out 29 set assists while Haley Kauth notched 17 digs with Maddie Duffy adding 15 plus two service aces.
The Wildcats be on the road next weekend visiting Minnesota Crookston Friday at 6 p.m. and Bemidji State Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest.
Nebraska sweeps Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The No. 5-ranked Nebraska volleyball team won its fourth straight match with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 sweep of the Maryland Terrapins at XFINITY Center Pavilion on Saturday night.
Lexi Sun had 12 kills on .417 hitting to lead the Huskers (15-2, 7-1 Big Ten). Madi Kubik had 10 kills and eight digs while hitting .333, and Jazz Sweet and Lauren Stivrins chipped in six kills each. Callie Schwarzenbach finished with five kills.
Nicklin Hames had 27 assists and nine digs with three kills, and Kenzie Knuckles had a team-best 11 digs.
Nebraska out-hit the Terps (11-9, 3-5 Big Ten) .337 to .143. NU had 14 more kills (42-28) and 12 more digs (44-32). The Huskers posted seven blocks on the night, led by four from Sweet and three each by Stivrins and Schwarzenbach.
The Huskers are at Indiana on Friday and at No. 20 Purdue on Saturday.
Northeast splits pair Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Northeast Community College volleyball team headed east on Friday and Saturday and came away with three wins at the Lincoln Land Tournament.
After two wins on Friday, the Hawks (18-15, 6-1 ICCAC) defeated Waubonsee Community College, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22, before falling to No. 1 Parkland College 13-25, 13-25 and 22-25.
On Saturday against Waubonsee, Brianna Bauer had 16 kills and 14 digs. Caitlin Orton pitched in 10 kills, while McKayla Davidson had 36 assists and seven digs. Caitlin Kumm and Josie Sanger finished with 16 and 12 digs, respectively.
In the final match of the tournament, Orton led the way with eight kills. Davidson added 23 assists and 10 digs, while Sanger had 21 digs.
The Hawks return to ICCAC play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Iowa Central Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
SOCCER
Northeast men end season
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Northeast Community College’s men had their season come to an end on Saturday at the hands of Indian Hills Community College. in an ICCAC match.
The Hawks (2-13-1, 0-8-1, ICCAC) netted goals by Rocky Guevara and Victor Vichi in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as Indian Hills came out on top, 4-2.
Hawk goalkeepers Joe Ramirez Ivan Castillo-Garcia both had nine saves.
Wayne State ties Northern St.
WAYNE — Megan Schuster’s header off a corner kick from Sophia Ketchmark with 3:33 left in regulation allowed Wayne State to salvage a 1-1 double overtime tie with Northern State on Sunday in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer played at the WSC Soccer Pitch.
The Wildcats are 5-4-4 overall and 5-3-2 in the NSIC while NSU is 3-8-1 and 1-7-1 in league contests.
Northern State struck for a goal early in the second half as Shianne Rosselli blasted a long shot past Wildcat goalkeeper Rachel Grisham at the 52:44 mark for a 1-0 lead.
The score remained 1-0 until the final four minutes when the junior Schuster placed a header past NSU goalkeeper Haley Hillstrom.
WSC fired three shots, all on goal, in the first overtime and had one shot with one corner kick in the second, but neither team could score.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham recorded five saves while allowing one goal in the contest.
Wayne State visits Bemidji State on Friday night and Minnesota Crookston on Sunday afternoon.
Indian Hills rallies past Hawks
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Despite leading 2-1 at halftime, the Northeast Community women’s soccer let its lead slip away on Saturday, falling 4-3 in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference match against Indian Hills Community College.
The Hawks (13-4, 5-3 ICCAC) got on the board first with a goal from Kahrena Thompson in the fifth minute, but Indian Hills quickly answered four minutes later.
Emma Weaver gave Northeast a one-point lead after finding the back of the net off an assist from Kyla Ryan in the 21st minute. Indian Hills quickly tied the game after halftime, and ultimately took a 3-2 lead after 70 minutes of play.
Ryan tied the game for the Hawks in the 81st minute off an assist by Thompson, but Indian Hills put the game out of reach a minute later.
“This was an exciting game,” head coach Chad Miller said. “It went back-and-forth the whole game. We moved the ball well against a very good Indian Hills team. It was competitive and it came down to who could score last and Indian Hills finished it. We had some opportunities late, but couldn’t get the equalizer.”
Indian Hills out-shot the Hawks, 15-11. Mackenzie Byrnes had seven saves in the net.
The Hawks head into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will host an ICCAC playoff match Saturday with the time and opponent to be decided.