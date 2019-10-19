Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 19

FOOTBALL
Lutheran High rolls past Madison
MADISON — Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast took care of business Friday night, defeating Madison 76-28 for its third straight win of the season.
Ben Gebhardt caught three touchdown passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Jaxson Kant rushed for three touchdowns, and Trystan Scott accounted for two touchdowns.
Lutheran High improved to 5-2 on the year while Madison dropped to 2-5.
- LHNE Scoring summary
LHNE: Ben Gebhardt 29 pass from Jaxson Kant (PAT failed)
LHNE: Kant 33 run (PAT failed)
LHNE: Trystan Scott 44 pass from Kant (Kant run)
LHNE: Kant 39 run (Kant run)
LHNE: Gebhardt 17 pass from Kant (Sam Jagels run)
LHNE: Gebhardt 10 pass from Kant (PAT failed)
LHNE: Kant 60 run (PAT failed)
LHNE: Gebhardt 40 fumble return (Scott run)
LHNE: Keaton Ranslem 42 run (Scott run)
LHNE: Scott 5 pass (Scott run)
- NEXT UP
Lutheran High Northeast (5-2) hosts Neligh-Oakdale, Thursday
Madison (2-5) at Howells-Dodge, Friday
VOLLEYBALL
No. 11 Cats fall in 5 to No. 7 UMD
WAYNE — No. 7 Minnesota Duluth captured a Northern Sun Conference marathon on Friday in a five-set thriller over No. 11 Wayne State, 25-18, 24-26, 21-25, 25-14, 15-11, at Rice Auditorium here.
The visiting Bulldogs controlled the first set, hitting .343 with 16 kills while forcing eight Wildcat errors.
Wayne State trailed a good share of the second set, but forced 11 UMD errors and rallied late to post a 26-24 victory.
Minnesota Duluth built early leads of 9-4 and 14-11 on the Wildcats in the third set, but WSC came back to post a 25-21 set win to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
The fourth set was close early with six ties and three lead changes, but UMD closed the set in dominating fashion to force a fifth set which featured 11 ties and seven lead changes, but WSC could not overcome stellar hitting by UMD. The Bulldogs broke an 11-11 tie by scoring the last four points.
Tarrin Beller and Katie Stephens each had 12 kills for the Wildcats. Beller also had seven blocks. Senior libero Haley Kauth recorded 17 digs with Rachel Walker handing out 36 set assists.
The Wildcats were to have played Saturday at Rice Auditorium against No. 8 St. Cloud State
Northeast sweeps Illinois foes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Caitlin Orton and Hannah Heppner had seven kills each in leading Northeast Community College to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 sweep of Moraine Valley of Palos Hills, Illinois in the opening match of the Lincoln Land Community College tournament here.
Heppner added a pair of blocks while Caiitlin Kumm drilled two service aces, Josie Sanger had 18 digs, and MaKayla Davidson had 22 set assists.
The Hawks followed that with a sweep of host Lincoln Land, 25-20, 25-17, 25-9 over the host team.
Brianna Bauer led the Hawks with 12 kills, 19 digs and three service aces. Heppner had four blocks and Davidson added 35 assists.
Northeast was scheduled to have wrapped up play in the Lincoln Land tournament against two more Illinois foes — Waubousee Community College of Sugar Grove and Parkland Community College of Champaign — on Saturday
Mid-State pairings released
BATTLE CREEK — Wayne is the top seed for the Mid-State Conference volleyball tournament which begins Monday at Pierce and Battle Creek.
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Monday at Battle Creek — 4:30: Crofton vs. Boone Central; 6: West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic; 7:30: Wayne vs. Crofton-Boone Central winner
Monday at Pierce — 6: Battle Creek vs. O’Neill; 7:30: Pierce vs. Norfolk Catholic.
Tuesday at Pierce — 6 and 7:30: consolation semifinals.
Tuesday at Battle Creek — 6 and 7:30: semifinals.
Thursday — Triangular with three eliminated teams, hosted by highest seed.
Thursday at Battle Creek — 4:30: fifth-place match; 6: third-place match; 7:30: championship match.
HAC pairings released
LINCOLN — Sixth-seeded Norfolk will host 11th seed Lincoln Northeast on Monday at 6 p.m. in the opening match of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Monday, 6: Lincoln Northeast at Norfolk; Grand Island at Fremont; Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High.
Tuesday at Lincoln Pius X — 5: Lincoln Pius X vs. LNS-LH winner; 5: Kearney vs. Lincoln East; 6:30: losers; 6:30: winners.
Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest — 5: Lincoln Southeast vs. LNE-NHS winner; 5: Lincoln Southwest vs. GI-FHS winner; 6:30: losers ; 6:30: winners.
Thursday — Triangular with three Monday losers, hosted by highest seed.
Thursday at Lincoln Southwest — 5: seventh-place match; 5: third-place match; 6:30 fifth-place match; 6:30: championship match.
SOCCER
Moorhead blanks Wayne State
WAYNE — Minnesota State Moorhead scored a goal off a corner kick with just under 15 minutes remaining to give the visiting Dragons a 1-0 Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer victory over Wayne State on Friday to snap the Wildcats’ three-game win streak.
The Wildcats finished with a 14-3 advantage in shots including 7-3 in shots on goal.
Wayne State (5-4-3, 5-3-1, NSIC) will be at home again on Sunday, hosting Northern State in a 1 p.m. contest at the WSC Soccer Pitch.