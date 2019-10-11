FOOTBALL
Plainview remains unbeaten
PLAINVIEW — Class D No. 7 Plainview passed its biggest test of the season in flying colors Thursday night when it led 28-0 after the first quarter and 50-14 at halftime in a 62-32 victory over Riverside.
Jacob Hoffmann and Nate Christensen rushed for four touchdowns each for the Pirates,
Riverside (4-2) 0 14 6 12 — 32
At Plainview (6-0) 28 22 0 12 — 62
- Scoring summary
PLA: Jacob Hoffmann 8 run (John Schlote pass from Nate Christensen)
PLA: Hoffmann 3 run (PAT failed)
PLA: Christensen 2 run (PAT failed)
PLA: Christensen 50 run (Hoffmann run)
RIV: Michael Bernt 3 run (PAT failed)
PLA: Christensen 2 run (Christensen run)
RIV: Rush TD (2-point pass)
PLA: Hoffmann 11 run (PAT failed)
PLA: Will Gunning 3 run (2-point conversion)
RIV: Jeffrey Schmeits 70 run (PAT failed)
PLA: Hoffmann 5 run (PAT failed)
RIV: Schmeits 15 run (PAT failed)
PLA: Christensen 20 run (PAT failed)
RIV: Bernt 1 run (PAT failed)
- NEXT UP
Plainview hosts Winside, Friday
CROSS COUNTRY
Goldenrod champions crowned
FULLERTON — Fullerton’s girls and Nebraska Christian’s boys won team championships at the Goldenrod Conference championships here.
Goldenrod conference championships
- Girls team scores: Fullerton, 10; Palmer, 27; Humphrey St. Francis, 28; Burwell, 36; Nebraska Christian, 39; St. Edward, 48.
- Girls top 15: 1. Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 20:54; 2. Jymmie Jensen, BUR, 22:45; 3. Kylee Dubas, FUL, 22:55; 4. Shelby Swanson, NCHR, 23:17; 5. Leah Podliska, HSF, 23:29; 6. Macy Shotkoski, FUL, 23:55; 7. Brea Heeren, FUL, 24:14; 8. Emily Eilers, PAL, 24:39; 9. Emma Eilers, PAL, 24:39; 10. Faith Blauhorn, PAL, 24:39; 11. Madison Stricklin, HSF, 24:52; 12. Kyleigh Sjuts, HSF, 24:57; 13. Jenna Czarnick, STE, 25:13; 14. Amanda Carlson, NCHR, 25:40; 15. Madey Reier, BUR, 25:40.
- Boys team scores: Nebraska Christian, 8; Hearland Lutheran, 20; Fullerton, 36; Humphrey St. Francis, 42; Palmer, 55; St. Edward, 59.
- Boys top 15: 1. Garrett Nokelby, NCHR, 18:16; 2. Ryan Berger, RIV, 18:26; 3. Christian Wiegert, HLUTH, 18:55; 4. Kaden Bokelman, NCHR, 19:50; 5. Riley Schreiber, NCHR, 20:00; 6. Chantez Stuhmer, NCHR, 20:04; 7. Joshua Rathjen, HLUTH, 20:05; 8. Clay Purkerson, NCHR, 20:31; 9. Josh Strong, NCHR, 20:32; 10. Triston Moses, BUR, 20:38; 11. Garret Zach, HSF, 20:43; 12. Tate Phillipps, BUR, 21:07; 13. Jordan Maxfield, FUL, 21:10; 14. Braden Sharman, FUL, 21:17; 15. Cory Ruybalid, HLUTH, 21:21.
Norfolk JV runners compete
KEARNEY — Gemma Mendez and Tyler Eisenbraun were Norfolk’s top finishers in the Heartland Athletic Conference junior varsity race at the Kearney Country Club on Thursday.
HAC junior varsity championships
- Boys JV — winner and Norfolk finishers: Sophia Holz, Lincoln East, 20:42; Gemma Mendez, 22:18; Abbie Summers 22:35; Ashlynn Millikan, 22:38; Anna Brown, 23:02; Nicole Hasebrock, 23:39; Ava Armbruster, 23:56; Grace Schavee, 24:03; Courtney Flohr, 24:06.
- Boys JV — winner and Norfolk finishers: 1. Max McConnell, Lincoln Southwest, 17:19; 17. Tyler Eisenbraun, 18:15; 27. Anthony Castro, 18:25; 28. William Reynolds, 18:25; 29. Isaac Guenther, 18:25; Braden Ehlers, 19:11; Ryan Hilliard, 19:19; Carson Means, 19:20; Daniel Yowell, 19:56.
Mid-State titles earned
HARTINGTON — Pierce’s boys and Albion Boone Central’s girls captured titles at the Mid-State Conference cross country meet here Thursday.
Individual winners were Mason Sindelar of Pierce and Jordan Stopak of Boone Central.
Norfolk Catholic’s boys finished third while the girls squad did not have enough runners finish to accumulate a score.
The NC boys had four runners finish among the top 15. They were Ben Hammond (fourth), Dalton Brunsing (eighth), Travis Kalous (11th) and Trey Foecking (14th), and the girls had one, CC Kann (12th).
Boys division
n Pierce 27, O’Neill 32, Norfolk Catholic 37, Albion Boone Central 81, Crofton 82, Wayne 86.
Top 15 individuals
n 1. Mason Sindelar, PIE, 15:50.81; 2. Connor Arens, CRO, 17:05.113; 3. Brady Thompson, O’N, 17:27.82; 4. Ben Hammond, NC, 17:38.75; 5. Gavin Geneski, PIE, 17:45.36; 6. Brock Bolling, PIE, 17:54.36; 7. Oscar Lopez, O’N, 18:03.74; 8. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 18:05.68; 9. Harrison Dodds, ABC, 18:06.66; 10. Kullen Cartella, O’N, 18:08.27; 11. Travis Kalous, NC, 18:15.10; 12. Ty Rainforth, O’N, 18:17.02; 13. Colby Zuhlke, CRO, 18:18.40; 14. Trey Foecking, NC, 18:18.40; 15. Miles Garcia, PIE, 18:22.60
Other NC runners
n Eli Pfeifer, 18:46.79; Wyatt Ash, 19:18.73; Owen Ash, 19:28.30; Ethan Wibben, 20:03.41; Drew Colton, 21:48.40; Ty Lammers DNF, Nathan Wetjen DNF.
Girls division
n Albion Boone Central 25, Battle Creek 33, Wayne 37, O’Neill 55, Crofton 70, Norfolk Catholic NS.
Top 15 individuals
n 1. Jordan Stopak, ABC, 19:05.93; 2. Alexus Sindelar, PIE, 19:14.83; 3. Morgann Johnson, ABC, 19:48.59; 4. Afftynn Stusse, BC, 19:59.04; 5. Autumn SImons, ABC, 20:33.08; 6. Callie Arnold, PIE, 20:58.15; 7. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 21:04.16; 8. Maggie Bishop, BC, 21:09.20; 9. Autumn Avery, WAY, 21:26.70; 10. Faith Williamson, O’N, 21:33.66; 11. Lindsey Bolling, BC, 21:47.99; 12. CC Kann, NC, 21:59.82; 13. Kiera Altwine, CRO, 22:04.59; 14. Kelsey Schieffer, CRO, 22:05.40; 15. Fatima Lucas-Garcia, WAY, 22:07.66.
Other NC runners
n Emily Faltys, 23:24.20; Morgan Timmerman, 25:52.22; Kelsey Aschoff, DNF; Meghan Colton DNF; Charli Fischer DNF.