Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 17

VOLLEYBALL
NU matches to be televised
LINCOLN — NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR Stations, will broadcast three Nebraska volleyball home matches on NET in November.
NET Sports will produce live coverage of “Rutgers vs. Nebraska Volleyball” on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. CT, “Iowa vs. Nebraska Volleyball” on Saturday, Nov. 16 (time TBD) and “Ohio State vs. Nebraska Volleyball” on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. CT. All games will be broadcast from the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
In 2018, the Huskers went undefeated at home (3-0) against Rutgers, Iowa and Ohio State, while picking up an additional victory against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.
Larry Punteney will call the live action for all three games alongside analyst and former Husker volleyball player, Kathi Wieskamp.
Nebraska Volleyball is a production of NET Sports.
CROSS COUNTRY
Junior High state meet held
OMAHA — One area team and three area indidviduals brought home first-place finishes at the 2019 Nebraska Junior High State Cross Country Meet that was held recently.
In the championship division for boys, Isaac Ochoa, an eight-grader at Norfolk Junior High, took first place in a new course record time of 10 minutes, 7.07 seconds.
In the team race Norfolk finished fourth behind champion Lexington.
In the championship division for girls, Jordyn Arens (eighth grade) of Crofton won in a time of 11:10.55.
In the team race, Norfolk finished fifth behind champion Ainsworth.
In the open division for girls, Hailey O’Daniel (seventh grade) of Arlington won in a time of 12:09.38.
In the team race, Norfolk finished 15th behind champion Lexington.
In the open division for boys, Jesus Zavala (eighth grade) of Wayne won in a time of 11:13.40.
In the team race, Norfolk finished 10th behind champion Lexington.
Girls championship division
Top area teams: 1. Ainsworth; 5. Norfolk.
Top area runners; 1. Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 11:10.55; 3. Rylie Arens, Crofton, 11:2797; 8. Katherin Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 11:50.10; 17. Emma Kennedy, Ainsworth; 19. Sierra Rader, Norfolk, 12:17.92; 23. Molly Meier, Norfolk, 12:23.09.
Boys championship division
Top area teams: 4. Norfolk; 16. Norfolk Catholic.
Top area runners: 1. Issac Ochoa, Norfolk, 10:07.07; 24. Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic, 11:07.20. 26. Josiah Kumm, Norfolk, 11:08.80.
Girls open division
Top area teams: 9. Wayne; 12. O’Neill; 15. Norfolk.
Top area runners: 6. Ashley Dickau, O’Neill, 13:09.25; 11. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne, 13:19.40; 29. Raegan Maas, Wayne, 13:53.74.
Boys open division
Top area teams: 10. Norfolk; 15. Wayne.
Top area runners: 1. Jesus Zavala, Wayne, 11:13.40; 2. Jeremiah Druckenmiller, Oakland-Craig, 11:15.04; 11. Alex Frank, Wayne, 12:01.13; 24. Evan Hoff, Norfolk, 12:25.56.
GOLF
Temple solid for Bellevue
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Norfolk High graduate Allison Temple shot an 8-over-par 80 to finish in a tie for 24th place and help Bellevue University to a third-place finish in the 13-team Sydney Cox Invitational at the Lincoln Park Golf Club.
Host school Oklahoma City University captured the team title with a 579. The Bruins shot rounds of 303 and 304 for a 607. The tournament concluded the Bruins’ fall season. Bellevue will return to action in the spring.
FOOTBALL
NJHS 7th graders finish 5-0
The Norfolk Junior High seventh grade A team finished off an undfeated season with an 18-0 shutout of Yankton on Tuesday at the Norfolk Midddle School.
The offensive line of Landon Fredrickson, Noah Ferguson Naranjo, Brenden Flood, Rylee Hammer, Kyler Kolm and Garrett Mohr, paved the way.
Chase Swanson scored on a 10-yard run and 65-yard kickoff return. Brayden Long added a 75-yard pick six.
Leading tacklers were Toryn Siske and Hayden Kuehner.
The seventh grade B team finished 4-1 after a 16-12 win over the Bucks. Cole Fundus and Cruz Cabrera each scored touchdowns for the Panthers.
CURLING
Olympic trials to return to Omaha
OMAHA (AP) — The U.S. Olympic curling trials will return to Omaha in 2022.
USA Curling and the Omaha Sports Commission announced Wednesday that the event would be held at Baxter Arena on the University of Nebraska-Omaha campus from Nov. 13-21, 2021.
The trials were first held at Baxter Arena in 2017. The U.S. team of John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo went on to win the gold medal in South Korea. The 2022 Winter Games will be held in Beijing.