VOLLEYBALL
Wayne State moves up to 15th
WAYNE — Following a 3-0 week, the Wayne State volleyball team moved up two spots to 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday. The 12-1 Wildcats received 438 points in voting conducted by Division II coaches across the nation.
Wayne State was 3-0 at home last week, recording wins over Augustana, Minot State and the University of Mary.
The Wildcats will play two more home matches this weekend against Minnesota State on Friday at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday at 4 p.m.
AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll
Rank School (first-place votes) Points Record Previuos
1. CS- San Bernardino (39) 1142 11-0 1
2. Western Washington (6) 1103 11-1 2
3. Minnesota Duluth (1) 1033 11-1 4
4. Nebraska-Kearney 1020 12-0 3
5. Washburn (Kan.) 937 11-1 5
6. Lewis (Ill.) 906 12-1 6
7. Concordia-St. Paul 853 9-3 7
8. Southwest Minnesota State 836 10-2 9
9. Northern State 791 10-2 8
10. Northwest Missouri State 681 11-1 11
11. Rockhurst 578 12-3 13
12. St. Cloud State 535 11-1 15
13. Central Missouri 491 8-4 14
14. Tarleton State 480 8-4 10
15. Wayne State (Neb.) 438 12-1 17
16. Ferris State 429 10-3 16
17. Regis (Colo.) 381 10-3 12
18. Hillsdale (Mich.) 358 11-2 18
19. Sioux Falls 342 11-1 19
20. Wheeling 268 11-3 21
21. Texas A&M-Commerce 253 9-3 20
22. Upper Iowa 202 10-2 23
23. Colorado School of Mines 125 10-2 T25
23. Wingate 125 14-0 24
25. Barry 106 8-4 T25
CROSS COUNTRY
Area runners finish 1, 2 at UNK
KEARNEY — Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker finished first and Pierce’s Mason Sindelar, second out of 313 runners in the Class C boys division of the University of Nebraska-Kearney high school cross country invitational on Monday at the Kerney Country Club.
The 5,000-meter course is the same one that will be used for the state meet next month. Hartington-Newcastle finished seventh, Pierce, 10th and O’Neill, 15th in the 34-team field.
In the Class C girls race, Wayne’s Lauren Hasemann just missed out earning a medal (top 15) by placing 16th in the field of 171 runners. Hartington-Newcastle finished sixth in the team race while Wayne was 11th.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Daisy Korus finished 13th in the Class D girls race. Leah Podliska of Humphrey St. Francis was just behind her in 14th out of 189 finishers. St. Francis finished 10th in the 24-team field.
UNK Invitational - Class C boys
Top 15 teams: 1. Sidney, 78; 2. Malcolm, 87; 3. Aurora, 88; 4. Douglas County West, 111; 5. Milford, 127; 6. Minden, 143; 7. Hartington-Newcastle, 169; 8. Adams Central, 169; 9. Arlington, 176; 10. Pierce, 186; 11. Columbus Scotus, 227; 12. Mitchell, 238; 13. Broken Bow, 270; 14. Holdrege, 284; 15. O’Neill, 316.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Carson Noecker, H-N, 17:02; 2. Mason Sindelar, PIE, 17:15; 3. William Anderson, GOTH, 17:35; 4. John Swotek, MAL, 17:46; 5. Dylan Riley, AUR, 17:48; 6. Cameron Brauer, SID, 17:56; 7. Gabriel Estrada, COZ, 18:06; 8. Noah Kubat. ARL, 18:11; 9. Kane Fiala, AUR; 18:14; 10. Ty Brockhaus, MAL, 18:18; 11. Ryan McArdle, DCW, 18:19; 12. Benjamin Juarez, CSCO, 18:23; 13. Luke Bonifas, ADC, 18:25; 14. Bryant Fulmer, HOLD, 18:27; 15. Nick Bennett, DCW, 18:28.
FOOTBALL
Columbus blanks Norfolk
COLUMBUS — The Columbus junior varsity shut out Norfolk 35-0 on Monday at Pawnee Park.
Brett Reestman led the Panther defense with 11 tackles and an interception. Offensively, T.J. Salmon caught four passes for 25 yards.
SHOOTING
Wayne girl wins championship
BROKEN BOW — Emily Eilers of Wayne hit 35 of 40 targets to win the overall championship on Saturday at the Nebraska youth smallbore silhouette invitational at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.
High Boy winner Gavin Carrizales of Scottsbluff with a 34. High girl winner Megan Vrbka of Staplehurst had a 33.
The 89 competitors fired 40 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition with a rifle unsupported and off-hand at steel silhouette targets. The annual event is open to all hunter education graduates who are at least 11 years old and have not graduated from high school.
Area Award Winners
State Champion: Emily Eilers, Wayne, 35 of 40; Class B: 1. James Simpson, Wayne, 33; 3. Ethan Wooldrik, West Point, 30; Light Scope: 3. Shawn Zellmer, Pierce, 27; Senior Division: 1. Andrew Borgelt, Wisner; Heavy Scope: 3. Risken Dawson, O’Neill, 27; Light Iron: Tanner Kudera, Battle Creek, 14.
Team Awards — 4-H Division: 2. Cuming County Sharpshooters, 104; 3. Wayne County Sharp Shooters, 98.